Executive of the Week: 88rising Founder Sean Miyashiro
"We wanted to use our platform to spotlight and give a voice to organizations that are doing amazing work for the Asian community." Sean Miyashiro has always been clear about the mission statement for his company, 88rising: to support and promote Asian artists, creatives and communities through its label, management and marketing wings. And during Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, Miyashiro and 88rising have doubled down on that commitment with a series of programming events and discussions in a variety of ways, including on its own SiriusXM channel, 88rising Radio.www.billboard.com