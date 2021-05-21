Executive of the Week: 88rising Founder Sean Miyashiro

Find allies. Just as we need both knowledge and social capital to achieve our goals professionally, it’s no different in promoting diversity and inclusion. Sometimes all you need is that one ally (likely in the majority group) to publicly endorse your viewpoint and further validate it in front of others. And in doing work on ourselves checking our own biases, we also need trusted allies to give us candid feedback. Other times it’s about amplifying our messages by joining forces with and learning from other groups and organizations already speaking out on these topics. It takes a village to keep tackling these issues ongoing.