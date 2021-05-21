newsbreak-logo
Chico, CA

Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

By Associated Press
Chico Enterprise-Record
 1 day ago

Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, have approved a sale to Alden Global Capital. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other Tribune papers in a deal worth roughly $630 million. Alden is also the majority shareholder of MediaNews Group, which owns the Chico Enterprise-Record, Oroville Mercury-Register and Paradise Post as well as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News.

