Tribune shareholders approve sale to Alden Global Capital

Shade Lewis feeds his cattle on his farm in La Grange, Mo., May 21, 2021. (Neeta Satam/The New York Times) LaGRANGE, Mo. — Shade Lewis had just come in from feeding his cows one sunny spring afternoon when he opened a letter that could change his life: The government was offering to pay off his $200,000 farm loan, part of a new debt relief program created by Democrats to help farmers who have endured generations of racial discrimination.