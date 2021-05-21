Discrimination Ordinance Proposed by Athens-Clarke County
Mayor Kelly Girtz assigned the task of drafting an anti-discrimination ordinance to the Legislative Review Committee in March 2020, and since then, the five members of the committee have been working with county attorneys to draft a proposed ordinance. Now, after a meeting yesterday where committee members continued to refine language addressing marital status, hairism, and other issues, the committee voted unanimously to send the draft ordinance to the full Commission for further action.www.wuga.org