Discrimination Ordinance Proposed by Athens-Clarke County

Contract negotiations with Waste Management Inc. already resulted in some savings, a county official told the County Council on Wednesday. Environmental Management Director Ramzi Mansour said the county is already seeing savings on charges for tonnage and target percentages of trash to be delivered to the West Hawaii landfill since contract negotiations began in 2019. Mansour appeared before the council to request approval to add $200,000 more to the $300,000 the county already spent on outside legal consultant to handle contract negotiations.