Shawano, WI

Lucille Irene (Carter) Thiel

By TCHDailyNews Staff
tchdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Lucille Irene Thiel, age 88 of Shawano, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Lucille was born on May 7, 1933 to the late Harry and Irene (Schaffberger) Carter in Shawano. On October 27, 1951, Lucille was united in marriage to Robert Thiel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. Robert preceded Lucille in death on July 3, 2012. Lucille assisted her husband Bob with the family business, “Bob’s Carpet Center” and she took great pride in raising her family. Family was everything to Lucille, she was first and foremost a mom and a grandma, always supportive and never judgmental. She would put the needs of others before her own and she instilled compassion, a hard work ethic, and a strong moral compass in her five children. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

