newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

US anti-Semitic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: ADL

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-Semitic incidents surged across the US and online during the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The Jewish nonprofit said its Center on Extremism tallied 193 potential hate crimes during the week after combat began on May 10, up from 131 the week before.

nypost.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Greenblatt
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Anti Semitic#Hate Crimes#Adl#Israel#Violent Clashes#Violent Extremism#Jews#Jewish#Center On Extremism#Adl#Pro Palestinian#Twitter#Tiktok#Nazi#Instagram A#Diamond District#Anti Semitic Incidents#Palestinian Flags#Holocaust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Middle EastFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Why does the left seemingly hate Israel?

With more than 3,000 rockets having been fired into Israel by Hamas recently, the Democratic Party seems paralyzed over how to respond to the latest Middle East war. It is not just that they fear that “The Squad,” Black Lives Matter, the shock troops of antifa, and woke institutions such as academia and the media are now unapologetically anti-Israel. They are also terrified that anti-Israelism is becoming synonymous with rank anti-Semitism. And soon, the Democratic Party will end up as disdained as the British Labor Party under Jeremy Corbyn.
MinoritiesTelegraph

Anti-Zionism is just the new, innocent-sounding incarnation of an ancient Jew hatred

All reasonable people agree that anti-Semitism is bad, but when they say this they usually refer to anti-Semitism in its past forms, particularly of the 1930s. Anti-Semitism, however, is always evolving: it adopts new language and imagery, often to disguise its real meaning. If one understands the mechanism by which it subtly implants itself into a society, we can identify and expose anti-Semitic meaning even where it has been expertly disguised.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Root out hate: Chilling anti-Semitic violence in Midtown

The NYPD is already on the case, but let us say it for the record in no uncertain terms: Those responsible for Thursday night’s anti-Semitic violence in Midtown must be brought to justice swiftly and surely, lest fear and hostility become contagious. We well understand how passions flare around Mideast...
World13 WHAM

As Israel-Hamas conflict spread, social media misinformation amplified tensions

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A tentative ceasefire has delivered a degree of peace after 11 days of intense violence between Israel and Hamas, but hostilities may persist on social media, where misinformation and propaganda flowed freely throughout the deadly conflict. The truce brokered by Egypt came after days of increasingly urgent...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Jewish Americans are at a turning point with Israel

On Nakba Day, 15 May, amid the outbreak of war in Israel/Palestine, I attended a rally in Bay Ridge in Brooklyn, to commemorate the expulsion of more than 700,000 Palestinians from the new Israeli state in 1948, and to protest against the oppression of the Palestinian people in the land between the river and the sea. From the signs I saw as part of that crowd – “This Jew will not stand by” or “Another Jew for a Free Palestine” – and from monitoring my social media feeds, it was clear that there were thousands of Jews taking part in these protests in cities all over the country.
MinoritiesPosted by
AFP

New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square.  The attack came as protesters gathered in Times Square shortly after a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian movement which controls the Gaza Strip, after 11 days of conflict.
Middle Eastnsjonline.com

SHAPIRO: If you side with Hamas, your anti-semitism is showing

For the past two weeks, rockets have been fired into civilian areas of Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Hamas’ charter openly calls for the. destruction of the state of Israel, which would entail an anti-Semitic genocide; its 1988 charter explicitly and openly calls for such a genocide. Hamas spends tens of millions of dollars in foreign aid not on helping the citizens of the Gaza Strip but on building terror tunnels and rocket capacity to strike at the Jews. Hamas fires its rockets from civilian areas, seeking to force Israel to kill Palestinian civilians so Hamas can propagandize about supposed Israeli human rights atrocities. Hamas locates its military facilities inside hospitals, journalist headquarters, schools and mosques. Hamas aims its rockets indiscriminately at civilians in Israel, killing Jews, Arabs and foreign workers.
ProtestsNPR

PHOTOS: Across The U.S., People Protest The Violence In Gaza And Israel

In cities across the U.S., overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to the streets in solidarity with Palestinian civilians caught in the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. From Dearborn, Mich., where demonstrators booed President Biden on Tuesday over the administration's policy toward Israel, to outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington,...