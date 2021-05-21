MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Maxed Out iPad Air and a Copy of WALTR PRO From Softorino

Early benchmarks suggest that the soon-to-be-shipped M1 iPad Pro is much faster than the previous generation iPad Pro, as well as the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i9 processor. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss the benchmark results, whether or not it's worth it to ditch your MacBook Pro for an iPad and the enterprise use case for an M1 iPad Pro. If you have any questions about the M1 iPad Pro and its performance, leave a comment and we'll do our best to answer during the livestream.