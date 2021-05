Police evacuated residents from their homes in Hampshire to remove a live World War II bomb from a house after it was listed on eBay. A metal detectorist from Southampton was arrested after advertising the 80-year-old device online where it was spotted and reported to police. The force, alongside the fire service and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, evacuated homes in Swaythling, near Southampton, on Tuesday afternoon and cordoned off the area before seizing the 1kg munition. It was then taken to a police training centre in Netley where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion, a spokesperson for...