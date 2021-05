May 21—NEW DELHI — Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat, has announced a number of initiatives to help creators on its platform grow their audience and build business. At its third Partner Summit, Snap Inc. revealed that the platform reaches over 500 million monthly active users with roughly 40% of its community located outside of North America and Europe. In India, Snapchat has grown daily active users (DAU) over 100% year-on-year (y-o-y) in each of the last five quarters.