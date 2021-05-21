newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Bet on Aaron Nola

By Greg Peterson, VSiN View author archive Get author RSS feed
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox are among the MLB’s top five teams in road win percentage, but head to Philadelphia to face a Phillies bunch that entered Thursday 14-7 at home for a Friday showdown in which something has to give. Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been a different pitcher at...

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Go Game#Home Game#The League#The Boston Red Sox#Citizens Bank Park#The Red Sox#Bullpen Era#Innings#Batting Average#Home Run#Fenway Park#Philadelphia#Percentage#Road#Edge#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBphillysportsnetwork.com

Coming off a Sweep, the Phillies Kick Off a Series Vs. the Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the weirdest teams in baseball. The Phillies played what felt like Little League type of play on Sunday Night Baseball against the Mets last week. Then, all of the sudden, they swept the Milwaukee Brewers without some of their routine starters. Gotta love baseball, am I right?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies, Aaron Nola seek 3rd straight Mother’s Day victory

Looking to rebound from their tragic extra-innings loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, the first-place Philadelphia Phillies will turn to ace Aaron Nola in the series rubber match on Mother’s Day. The seven-year veteran, who has a 3-1 record, 2.89 ERA, and 0.985 WHIP ratio this season through seven...
MLBBirmingham Star

Aaron Nola, Phillies hope to take two in a row from Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies will turn to their ace to accomplish a rare feat this season: winning two games in a row. The Phillies opened their four-game series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-3 victory on Monday. Aaron Nola will make his seventh start on Tuesday in search of that second straight win for the Phillies.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Boston Red Sox 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Oakland Athletics vs Boston Red Sox 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Oakland Athletics (21-15) will face the Boston Red Sox (22-13) in the AL Inter-Division competition at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:10 AM ET. Oakland ended the series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3-4 loss on Sunday. The Athletics won the first two installments of the series at 2-1 on Friday and 6-3 on Saturday. However, Oakland came short by one run and failed to sweep the series with a 3-4 loss on Sunday. Starter Cole Irvin posted four hits with three earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched. Third Baseman Matt Chapman, LF Seth Brown, and RFr Stephen Piscotty each contributed one run scored while Piscotty added an RBI in the losing effort. DH Mitch Moreland chipped in two RBIs on one hit with a walk.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Joe Girardi Survives Embarrassing Lineup Card Mistake as Phillies Beat Brewers

Girardi survives embarrassing lineup card mistake as Phillies win 2 in a row originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The sloppiness that the Phillies have shown on the field this season extended into the dugout Tuesday night as an embarrassing lineup card gaffe nearly cost them a win. In the...
MLBABC News

McCutchen hits 2 solo homers, Phillies beat Brewers 6-5

PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo homers and Brad Miller slammed a three-run shot to back Aaron Nola, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Tuesday night. Nola (3-1) struck out 10 and allowed one run and five hits in six gritty innings as...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Marcus Hayes: Aaron Nola is not an ace. He’s just the Phillies’ No. 1. There’s a big difference.

Perhaps this will put to bed, at least for the time being, the notion that Aaron Nola is an “ace” starter. And that’s OK. The Phillies, on national television, needed Nola to shut down a division rival after a horrible loss to win a three-game series on the road. The Phillies needed Nola salve the wound of an epically painful, 12-inning loss the night before. He did just the opposite. It was the least surprising result of this young season.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Nola expected to start for Philadelphia against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (17-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (14-15, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-1, 3.11 ERA, .93 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -172, Brewers +152; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBawesemo.com

MLB DFS Tournament Strategy: Leverage, Home Runs, Optimal Picks | Today, 5/4/21

Tuesday’s loaded slate of MLB DFS action has several standout games for daily fantasy baseball scoring and a few that are simply going to be fun baseball games. The slate has two true aces, both from the NL East, one of whom is simply the best pitcher in baseball; beyond those two the options become thin and shaky quickly. With most of the teams on the slate on the back end of their rotations, there are some tough choices to make where second starters are required. Even on the single-pitcher sites, paying up or saving money and rolling the dice on the mound is going to be a critical inflection point for this slate. The aces are priced far higher than their fellow starters on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Given the shaky arms, there are several very juicy-looking stacks from which to make MLB DFS picks today.
MLBsportsbettingdime.com

Phillies vs Braves Picks and Odds – Nola vs Ynoa (May 9)

The Philadelphia Phillies are -114 road favorites over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night at Truist Park. Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa has won his last three starts and homered in his last two outings. A look at the Phillies-Braves matchup along with some wagering advice can be found below. Following...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies ace Aaron Nola sets Citizens Bank Park record

On a night when Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola did not have his best stuff, he still put together a good enough performance to earn his 61st career victory. Tossing a season-high 114 pitches, the seven-year veteran yielded five hits, two walks, and just one earned run, while striking out 10 batters — en route to helping the Phillies secure their first consecutive stretch of wins since starting the year out 4-0.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Phillies, Braves bid for series win in finale

A pair of hot pitchers will be on the mound Sunday when the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in the rubber match of a three-game series. The Phillies posted a 12-2 victory on Friday before the Braves rallied for four runs in the 12th inning for a stunning 8-7 win on Saturday. Philadelphia is 5-3 against Atlanta this season.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Scott Kingery missed another major opportunity

PHILADELPHIA — If a baseball career comes with a finite number of opportunities, Scott Kingery's list has been trimmed by one. Given a surprise chance to show the Phillies what they once awarded him $24 million to do, Kingery went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts, then made a hasty retreat back to Lehigh Valley.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/9/21

Boston Red Sox (21-13) at Baltimore Orioles (15-18) MLB Baseball: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 1:05 pm (Oriole Park at Camden Yards) Nick Pivetta (4-0) (3.23) vs. Dean Kremer (0-2) (6.43) The Line: Baltimore Orioles +130 / Boston Red Sox -140 --- Over/Under: 9 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds.
MLBfastphillysports.com

17 GAMES IN 17 DAYS: NO PHILLIES GAME TODAY, NATS UP NEXT!

Phils ace Aaron Nola threw a career-low 58 pitches in four innings of last night’s 6-1 loss to the Braves. He walked Ronald Acuña Jr. to start the game, allowed a single to center to Freddie Freeman and a one-out triple to Ozzie Albies to score both runners and make it 2-1.