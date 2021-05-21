Phillies vs. Red Sox prediction: Bet on Aaron Nola

Oakland Athletics vs Boston Red Sox 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Oakland Athletics (21-15) will face the Boston Red Sox (22-13) in the AL Inter-Division competition at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:10 AM ET. Oakland ended the series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 3-4 loss on Sunday. The Athletics won the first two installments of the series at 2-1 on Friday and 6-3 on Saturday. However, Oakland came short by one run and failed to sweep the series with a 3-4 loss on Sunday. Starter Cole Irvin posted four hits with three earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched. Third Baseman Matt Chapman, LF Seth Brown, and RFr Stephen Piscotty each contributed one run scored while Piscotty added an RBI in the losing effort. DH Mitch Moreland chipped in two RBIs on one hit with a walk.