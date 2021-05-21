Marqise Lee: Released Friday
Lee (undisclosed) was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Lee spent only a week with the 49ers before being released in favor of fellow veteran Bennie Fowler. The 29-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign with New England and was eventually cut by the Patriots because of a failed physical earlier this offseason. Lee's most recent fantasy-relevant season was 2017, when he recorded 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns with the Jaguars; therefore, it's difficult to project what his 2021 contributions would be.www.cbssports.com