newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marqise Lee: Released Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLee (undisclosed) was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Lee spent only a week with the 49ers before being released in favor of fellow veteran Bennie Fowler. The 29-year-old opted out of the 2020 campaign with New England and was eventually cut by the Patriots because of a failed physical earlier this offseason. Lee's most recent fantasy-relevant season was 2017, when he recorded 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns with the Jaguars; therefore, it's difficult to project what his 2021 contributions would be.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Maiocco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Patriots#American Football#Jaguars#Out For Season#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Fantasy Relevant Season#Veteran#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLFresno Bee

What we saw and learned from Trey Lance’s first practice with the 49ers

The initial elation of getting drafted into the NFL has worn off for Trey Lance just over two weeks since the 49ers made the North Dakota State quarterback the No. 3 pick. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal. It’s work now,” Lance said Friday, roughly 90 minutes before practicing for the first time during rookie minicamp. “It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and everything like that. Right now it’s my job, so I’m excited to get to work.”
NFLlindyssports.com

Report: WR Marqise Lee to sign with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are signing free-agent wide receiver Marqise Lee after a weekend tryout, NFL Network reported Monday. A corresponding move would need to be made by the 49ers as they’re at the 90-player limit. Lee, 29, hasn’t played since the 2019 season after spending five seasons with the...
NFLCBS Sports

Marqise Lee: Scooped up by San Fran

Lee (undisclosed) is signing with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Lee opted out of the 2020 season and was subsequently cut by the Patriots due to a failed physical. San Francisco's decision to sign the veteran wide receiver suggests he's finally health again. Injuries have derailed Lee's career since 2018, but he suited up for 30 games with the Jaguars between 2016 and 2017, racking up 1,553 receiving yards over that two-year span.
NFLABC News

WR Marqise Lee waived by San Francisco 49ers after signing Monday

The San Francisco 49ers waived veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on Friday, four days after they signed him to a one-year contract. Lee had received the contract Monday after trying out last weekend at the 49ers' rookie minicamp, where he caught passes from rookie quarterback Trey Lance on Friday during the portion of practice open to the media.
NFLMonterey County Herald

49ers sign former Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee after minicamp tryout

Marqise Lee has started only one game the past three seasons. Now he’s getting a new start with the 49ers. Lee, a former USC and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, signed a one-year deal Monday morning with the 49ers after trying out at last week’s rookie minicamp. Lee caught three passes...
NFLFresno Bee

That was quick: San Francisco 49ers release Marqise Lee, sign Fowler at receiver

The 49ers made a somewhat surprising move Friday by releasing receiver Marqise Lee, whom they signed to a one-year contract on Monday after a successful tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp last weekend. Taking Lee’s place on the roster is free agent receiver Bennie Fowler, a seven-year veteran who last...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers sign wide receiver Marqise Lee; Trent Taylor lands with Bengals

The tryout worked out for wide receiver Marqise Lee. The 2014 second-round pick whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries signed with the 49ers on Monday after the 29-year-old participated in their rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis, a league source said. Lee opted out of the 2020 season, and has played in just six games since he had 56 catches for 702 yards with the Jaguars in 2017.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Marqise Lee contract: San Franciso 49ers sign veteran wide receiver

Veteran NFL wide receiver Marqise Lee is getting another shot with a new team. After opting out of the 2020 season, Lee is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers and Lee have reached an agreement on a contract. Rapport believes Lee has a good shot at making the roster out of training camp as long as he can stay on the field.
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers add wideout Bennie Fowler; waive just-signed Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee, we hardly knew ye. On Friday, four days after signing the wide receiver who was a 2014 second-round pick, the 49ers waived Lee, 29, and filled his roster spot by signing wideout Bennie Fowler. The 49ers had added Lee after his performance last week at their rookie minicamp, which he attended on a tryout basis. Lee played in just six games from 2018-2019 due to injuries before opting out in 2020.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

WR Marqise Lee joining 49ers on tryout basis

Lee grew up in Long Beach, went to high school in Gardena, and then burst onto the national stage as a member of the USC Trojans. His standout collegiate career ultimately led to him being selected by the Jaguars in the second round (No. 39) of the 2014 draft, but he struggled to live up to his draft stock during his time in Jacksonville.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Source: Marqise Lee to sign with 49ers after impressive tryout

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, 29, will be signing with the 49ers after a successful tryout. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers signing veteran WR Marqise Lee. By David...
NFLtheScore

49ers cut Marqise Lee 4 days after signing him

The San Francisco 49ers waived wide receiver Marqise Lee on Friday, four days after signing him to a one-year deal. Lee earned his contract with San Francisco after a tryout. The 29-year-old once appeared to have a bright future ahead of him, but injury problems derailed his career. In 2016,...
NFLninernoise.com

Predicting 49ers wide receiver depth chart with Marqise Lee

The 49ers recently added veteran wideout Marqise Lee, and his presence could potentially shake up the team’s depth chart heading towards Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers ultimately elected to pass on adding one of the many promising wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft, instead focusing on grabbing quarterback Trey Lance while upgrading other areas of need, such as the offensive line, running back and the secondary.
NFLchatsports.com

Marqise Lee era with 49ers comes to quick, unceremonious end

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. Mere days after signing veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee, the 49ers waived him and elected to go with Bennie Fowler instead. Welp, toss our not-so-recent predictions for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart in Week...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers had a number of UDFAs and trialists attend their minicamp this past weekend. But one former Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots wide receiver made enough of an impression to get a contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing Marqise Lee to...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFC North Depth Chart

Stay up to date with the latest depth chart changes around the NFL. Check out the latest depth charts for the NFC North division. LWR: Robinson, Allen 12 | Davis, Reggie 18 | Weah, Jester 0 | Goodwin, Marquise 0. RWR: Mooney, Darnell 11 | Ridley, Riley 88 | Adams,...
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Damion Lee: Out Friday

Lee (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Lee continues to be sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. It's unclear if he'll be available for the final regular season game on Sunday.