Marqise Lee: Released Friday

The initial elation of getting drafted into the NFL has worn off for Trey Lance just over two weeks since the 49ers made the North Dakota State quarterback the No. 3 pick. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal. It’s work now,” Lance said Friday, roughly 90 minutes before practicing for the first time during rookie minicamp. “It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and everything like that. Right now it’s my job, so I’m excited to get to work.”