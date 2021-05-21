newsbreak-logo
Ekingwrites

5 Reasons Why Cheating Is Worse For The Cheater

When you cheat you hurt yourself more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TO4C_0a7AUl5a00
couple holding handsImage by author via Canva

Have you stayed in a relationship after you knew it was over?

Run into an ex you still had feelings for?

Maybe you work with someone you have great chemistry with.

Or your relationship's hit a rough patch.

If any of these things have tempted you to cheat, think again.

You partner's not the only one you hurt when you stray.

If you cheat, the other person will eventually move on.

They might realize they need to rethink their choices and finally get help.

They might even thank you one day for showing your true self.

The other person can move on from you and get past what you did to them, but you can't.

Here are five things to consider if you want to cheat:

1. You're reinforcing toxic patterns in your life

Infidelity never comes from a good place, so if you cheat, there's probably some dysfunction in your life.

You might be continuing a pattern you learned from your family.

Maybe you have trust issues. Maybe when you start to love or get close to someone, it triggers anxiety.

Regardless of the cause, you'll be reinforcing the behavior if you continually give in to it. When you do that, it gets easier and easier to continue.

It might be better to talk about your struggles with your partner before you do something stupid.

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out how supportive they can be.

2. Shame and guilt

You may not admit it, but if you cheat, you're going to be ashamed and feel guilty.

Especially if other people know.

These toxic emotions can keep you from being emotionally free to be truly happy.

They hang over you like a dark cloud, poisoning relationships and sucking the joy out of life.

Resisting the urge can help lessen these feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvDS1_0a7AUl5a00
hiding coupleImage by author via Canva

3. If you think cheating makes you a super-cool player, you'll know you're lying to yourself

Cheating is hurtful and slimy. Nothing you can tell yourself will change that.

In fact, you might be doing it to avoid a feeling of emptiness in your life, but you can't mask emptiness with an empty gesture.

So no matter how many times you cheat, you'll never really feel any better.

The truth will always be there, running in the background.

It would be better to face the unpleasant truths that make you do what you do, so you can heal them.

After that you can start truly fulfilling yourself.

4. Cheating hurts families

If you have children, you'll scar and damage them if they find out. You'll shatter their trust and destroy their sense of security.

They might be able to move past it eventually, but they probably won't be able to fully invest in you again.

You might not care now, but one day you might, and then you'll be sorry.

Then look around.

You'll probably see a bunch of people who genuinely love you and your partner. When you cheat, you also cheat on them.

If they find out, they'll never respect you or see you in the same light again.

Before you do anything, think about the bigger picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HN2E_0a7AUl5a00
couple on a benchImage by author via Canva

5. Cheating hurts future relationships.

If you cheat once, you're a cheater, period.

Nobody will fully trust you if they find out.

Want to test this theory?

Tell the person you're with that you cheated on a previous partner and see how they react.

From that moment on, they'll always be thinking, if you did it to someone else, why wouldn't you do it to them?

Future, you will always have that hanging over their head.

Some people might not even want to be with you in the first place if they know you've been unfaithful.

If you don't do it in the first place, you won't have to spend the rest of your life worrying about it coming up.

In the heat of the moment, cheating can seem like a great idea.

Especially if you're bored or fighting.

It might seem exciting or cool.

Or your relationship might be all but over, so having an affair might seem like a great way to end it.

Just cheat so the other person leaves you.

If you do this, you're obviously okay with hurting other people.

But when you cheat, the only person you're really hurting is yourself.

Your partner can move on and heal. They can leave you and your toxic behavior behind, but you can't.

So even though there are many reasons you could cheat on someone, the real reasons not to are more about you, not them.

Musician, writer, toddler wrangler. Author of "How To Be Wise AF" guided journal available on Amazon as well as "The Automatic Parent" due out in Feb. 2022.

