Medical Science

A novel defense mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 discovered

By Hokkaido University
Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the...

www.newswise.com
Public HealthNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 escaped natural immunity, raising questions about vaccines and therapies

The COVID-19 pandemic has been full of surprises. The causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 effortlessly spread across the world for almost a year with only minimal changes to its RNA genome. However, just as vaccines and therapies entered the clinic, viral variants began to stack up, which raised important questions about what might lie ahead as the immune system battles this evolving foe. Now, in Nature Medicine, Chen et al., Wibmer et al., Xie et al. and Planas et al. provide some relevant insights into this1,2,3,4.
CancerEurekAlert

A Z-RNA nanoswitch encoded by "junk DNA" turns-off immune responses against self

In a paper published in the May 13th, 2021 issue of PLOS Genetics, a Z-RNA nanoswitch that regulates interferon immune responses is described. The switch, less than 5 nanometer in length, is based on sequences, called flipons, that change outcomes by altering their three dimensional conformation. The Z-RNA nanoswitch flips from the shorter right-handed A-RNA helix ("on") to the longer left-handed Z-RNA helix ("off"). The flip ends immune responses against self RNAs, but not against viruses. Surprisingly, the Z-RNA nanoswitch sequence is encoded by "junk DNA". The Z-RNA nanoswitch is used by some cancers to silence anti-tumor immune responses. In other cases, a malfunction of the Z-RNA nanoswitch causes inflammatory disease.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers advance the design of implants for electrical stimulation

Researchers at Rice University have developed new implants for implantation in patients with spinal cord injuries that provide electrical stimulation. The new research investigates the ability to power and program multisite bio stimulators using a single transmitter. In the laboratory, the researchers showed an alternating magnetic field generated and controlled by a battery-power transmitter outside the body, potentially worn on a belt or harness, could deliver power and programming to two or more implants that are at least 2.3 inches away.
SciencePhys.org

Scientists pioneer creation of programmable artificial tissues from synthetic cells

Scientists have created new artificial tissues that mimic some of the complex characteristics and abilities of living tissues, paving the way toward unprecedented advances in medicine, soft-robotics, and micro-engineering. The University of Bristol-led breakthrough, published in Advanced Materials, reports the first way to produce centimeter-sized artificial tissues of any shape and with complex internal structures.
ScienceScience Focus

Scientists identify gut bacteria linked to neurodegenerative conditions

Researchers have identified gut bacteria species that appear to play a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease. Previous research has shown a link between the conditions and changes in the gut microbiome, but among the thousands of species that live there,...
Public Healthparkview.com

An innovative treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients

If you or a loved one has tested positive for COVID-19, you may be wondering what else you can do to reduce your risk of hospitalization or complications from the virus. Fortunately, there is a therapy that could give you a leg up. For more on the subject, we look to Mindy Kurtz, MBA, BSN, RN-BC, director of nursing services, Emergency Department, Parkview Health, as she discusses what monoclonal antibody infusions are, how they benefit patients and where to turn for treatment.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers design compounds that prevent SARS-CoV-2 entry in human lung cells

Researchers have designed a new class of TMPRSS2 inhibitors that have shown broad antiviral activity against coronaviruses, including the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Although several vaccines have now been approved for combating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), there are as yet no safe, targeted and effective drugs available...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Metformin inhibited C. diff spread in three study models

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina have demonstrated that a common diabetes drug inhibits the spread of Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff—a potentially life-threatening infection commonly acquired during hospital stays. The team will present their work virtually at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.
HealthMedicalXpress

Microneedle patch delivers antibiotics locally in the skin

MRSA skin infections are often treated with intravenous injection of antibiotics, which can cause significant side effects and promote the development of resistant bacterial strains. To solve these problems, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden are developing a microneedle patch that delivers antibiotics directly into the affected skin area. New results published in Advanced Materials Technologies show that the microneedle patch effectively reduces MRSA bacteria in the skin.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Blocks SARS-CoV-2 and Variants in Animal Study

A potential new vaccine developed by members of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has proven effective in protecting monkeys and mice from a variety of coronavirus infections -- including SARS-CoV-2 as well as the original SARS-CoV-1 and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic. The new vaccine,...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

SARS-CoV-2 research: Second possible effective mechanism of remdesivir discovered

FRANKFURT. The virostatic agent remdesivir was developed to disrupt an important step in the propagation of RNA viruses, to which SARS-CoV-2 also belongs: the reproduction of the virus's own genetic material. This is present as RNA matrices with which the host cell directly produces virus proteins. To accelerate the production of its own proteins, however, RNA viruses cause the RNA matrices to be copied. To do so, they use a specific protein of their own (an RNA polymerase), which is blocked by remdesivir. Strictly speaking, remdesivir does not do this itself, but rather a substance that is synthesized from remdesivir in five steps when remdesivir penetrates a cell.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Not so sweet and simple: impacts of SARS-CoV-2 on the beta cell

Islets. 2021 May 10:1-14. doi: 10.1080/19382014.2021.1909970. Online ahead of print. The link between COVID-19 infection and diabetes has been explored in several studies since the start of the pandemic, with associations between comorbid diabetes and poorer prognosis in patients infected with the virus and reports of diabetic ketoacidosis occurring with COVID-19 infection. As such, significant interest has been generated surrounding mechanisms by which the virus may exert effects on the pancreatic β cells. In this review, we consider possible routes by which SARS-CoV-2 may impact β cells. Specifically, we outline data that either support or argue against the idea of direct infection and injury of β cells by SARS-CoV-2. We also discuss β cell damage due to a “bystander” effect in which infection with the virus leads to damage to surrounding tissues that are essential for β cell survival and function, such as the pancreatic microvasculature and exocrine tissue. Studies elucidating the provocation of a cytokine storm following COVID-19 infection and potential impacts of systemic inflammation and increases in insulin resistance on β cells are also reviewed. Finally, we summarize the existing clinical data surrounding diabetes incidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

Yaseen Balkhi gives in-depth look at immune responses to SARS-COV-2

Specific receptors in the immune cells detect and generate responses to defend against the virus that causes COVID-19 — SARS-COV-2 — when it infects the body, according to University of Maine immunology expert Mumtaz Yaseen Balkhi. Using several recent studies involving human samples, cell line and nonhuman primate models, Yaseen...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Ultrasensitive Antigen Test Detects SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza Viruses

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz have developed a novel chip-based antigen test that can provide ultrasensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A, the viruses that cause COVID-19 and flu, respectively. The test is sensitive enough to detect and identify individual viral antigens one by one in nasal swab samples. This...
Scienceopenaccessgovernment.org

Global bioinformatics surveillance: SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests

Shiao Yee, Marketing Communications Manager, Novacyt Group, discusses how global bioinformatics surveillance drives innovation in SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests. Market-leading intelligence is the catalyst behind Novacyt’s ability to respond to – and anticipate – emerging new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Global tracking of virus mutations enables its R & D division to...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Interplay between SARS-CoV-2 and human long non-coding RNAs

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 May 9. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.16596. Online ahead of print. The long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a critical regulatory role in the host response to the viral infection. However, little is understood about the transcriptome architecture, especially lncRNAs pattern during the SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the present study, using publicly available RNA sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) samples from COVID-19 patients and healthy individuals, three interesting findings highlighted: (a) More than half of the interactions between lncRNAs-PCGs of BALF samples established by three trans-acting lncRNAs (HOTAIRM1, PVT1 and AL392172.1), which also exhibited the high affinity for binding to the SARS-CoV-2 genome, suggesting the major regulatory role of these lncRNAs during the SARS-CoV-2 infection. (b) lncRNAs of MALAT1 and NEAT1 are possibly contributed to the inflammation development in the SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. (c) In contrast to the 3′ part of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, the 5′ part can interact with many human lncRNAs. Therefore, the mRNA-based vaccines will not show any side effects because of the off-label interactions with the human lncRNAs. Overall, the putative functionalities of lncRNAs can be promising to design the non-coding RNA-based drugs and to inspect the efficiency of vaccines to overcome the current pandemic.
ScienceScience Daily

A comprehensive map of the SARS-CoV-2 genome

In early 2020, a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began, scientists were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes the infection, SARS-CoV-2. While many of its genes were already known at that point, the full complement of protein-coding genes was unresolved. Now, after performing an...