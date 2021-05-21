newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

A novel defense mechanism for SARS-CoV-2 discovered

By Hokkaido University
Newswise
 1 day ago

Newswise — Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the...

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Nature Immunology#Influenza Virus#Rna Viruses#Viral Replication#Biological Cells#Human Cells#Immune Cells#Genetic Risk Factors#Immune Responses#Newswise#Hokkaido University#Atra#Mechanism#Sars Cov 2 Replication#Sars Cov 2 Infection#Human Lung Cells#Microbial Pathogens#Rna Viruses#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 escaped natural immunity, raising questions about vaccines and therapies

The COVID-19 pandemic has been full of surprises. The causative coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 effortlessly spread across the world for almost a year with only minimal changes to its RNA genome. However, just as vaccines and therapies entered the clinic, viral variants began to stack up, which raised important questions about what might lie ahead as the immune system battles this evolving foe. Now, in Nature Medicine, Chen et al., Wibmer et al., Xie et al. and Planas et al. provide some relevant insights into this1,2,3,4.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Indian SARS-CoV-2 variant shows enhanced host cell entry and immune evasion

A study conducted by researchers in Germany has found that the B.1.617 variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that has emerged in India entered certain types of lung and intestine cells with slightly increased efficiency compared with the original wild-type strain. The B.1.617 variant is the lineage...
ScienceNeuroscience News

Novel CBD Analog Shows Promising Pain-Halting Effects in Mice

Summary: KLS-13019, a novel CBD analog, shows promise at reversing pain sensitivity and preventing symptoms of neuropathy in mouse models of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. Source: Temple University Health System. For patients with chronic pain, ineffective treatments, lowered work productivity, and other factors often coalesce, fueling feelings of hopelessness and anxiety...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Not so sweet and simple: impacts of SARS-CoV-2 on the beta cell

Islets. 2021 May 10:1-14. doi: 10.1080/19382014.2021.1909970. Online ahead of print. The link between COVID-19 infection and diabetes has been explored in several studies since the start of the pandemic, with associations between comorbid diabetes and poorer prognosis in patients infected with the virus and reports of diabetic ketoacidosis occurring with COVID-19 infection. As such, significant interest has been generated surrounding mechanisms by which the virus may exert effects on the pancreatic β cells. In this review, we consider possible routes by which SARS-CoV-2 may impact β cells. Specifically, we outline data that either support or argue against the idea of direct infection and injury of β cells by SARS-CoV-2. We also discuss β cell damage due to a “bystander” effect in which infection with the virus leads to damage to surrounding tissues that are essential for β cell survival and function, such as the pancreatic microvasculature and exocrine tissue. Studies elucidating the provocation of a cytokine storm following COVID-19 infection and potential impacts of systemic inflammation and increases in insulin resistance on β cells are also reviewed. Finally, we summarize the existing clinical data surrounding diabetes incidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Metformin inhibited C. diff spread in three study models

Researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina have demonstrated that a common diabetes drug inhibits the spread of Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff—a potentially life-threatening infection commonly acquired during hospital stays. The team will present their work virtually at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Early human milk lactoferrin during SARS-CoV-2 infection

J Matern Fetal Neonatal Med. 2021 May 9:1-4. doi: 10.1080/14767058.2021.1920010. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND/AIM: Early human milk provides protection against viral infections due to its high nutritional value, abundance of maternal antibodies and the specific role of lactoferrin (Lf). Lf blocks the early interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and host cells by binding to specific cell receptors and has been proposed as a preventative and adjunct treatment for COVID-19. This preliminary report aimed to investigate concentrations of Lf in early milk of SARS-CoV-2 positive mothers versus non-infected controls.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

SARS-CoV-2 research: Second possible effective mechanism of remdesivir discovered

FRANKFURT. The virostatic agent remdesivir was developed to disrupt an important step in the propagation of RNA viruses, to which SARS-CoV-2 also belongs: the reproduction of the virus's own genetic material. This is present as RNA matrices with which the host cell directly produces virus proteins. To accelerate the production of its own proteins, however, RNA viruses cause the RNA matrices to be copied. To do so, they use a specific protein of their own (an RNA polymerase), which is blocked by remdesivir. Strictly speaking, remdesivir does not do this itself, but rather a substance that is synthesized from remdesivir in five steps when remdesivir penetrates a cell.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Interplay between SARS-CoV-2 and human long non-coding RNAs

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 May 9. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.16596. Online ahead of print. The long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a critical regulatory role in the host response to the viral infection. However, little is understood about the transcriptome architecture, especially lncRNAs pattern during the SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the present study, using publicly available RNA sequencing data of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) samples from COVID-19 patients and healthy individuals, three interesting findings highlighted: (a) More than half of the interactions between lncRNAs-PCGs of BALF samples established by three trans-acting lncRNAs (HOTAIRM1, PVT1 and AL392172.1), which also exhibited the high affinity for binding to the SARS-CoV-2 genome, suggesting the major regulatory role of these lncRNAs during the SARS-CoV-2 infection. (b) lncRNAs of MALAT1 and NEAT1 are possibly contributed to the inflammation development in the SARS-CoV-2 infected cells. (c) In contrast to the 3′ part of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, the 5′ part can interact with many human lncRNAs. Therefore, the mRNA-based vaccines will not show any side effects because of the off-label interactions with the human lncRNAs. Overall, the putative functionalities of lncRNAs can be promising to design the non-coding RNA-based drugs and to inspect the efficiency of vaccines to overcome the current pandemic.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify genetic mutation associated with exfoliation syndrome known to cause glaucoma

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), as well as Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), have identified a genetic mutation (functionally defective CYP39A1 gene) associated with exfoliation syndrome, the most common cause of glaucoma. The findings could pave the way for future research on the cause of exfoliation syndrome and potential cures. Their research was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 24 February 2021.
Scienceopenaccessgovernment.org

Global bioinformatics surveillance: SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests

Shiao Yee, Marketing Communications Manager, Novacyt Group, discusses how global bioinformatics surveillance drives innovation in SARS-CoV-2 variant detection tests. Market-leading intelligence is the catalyst behind Novacyt’s ability to respond to – and anticipate – emerging new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Global tracking of virus mutations enables its R & D division to...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Immunocompromised Patients Show Robust T-Cell Activity Against SARS-CoV-2

A small group of patients with antibody deficiencies were able to mount an immune response to COVID-19. A recent study conducted by investigators from the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, has discovered that adults and pediatric patients who are deficient in antibodies showed robust T-cell and humoral immunity activity against SARS-CoV-2 structural proteins.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

New Tool Enables Rapid Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 and Tracking of Variants

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred genomic surveillance of viruses on an unprecedented scale, as scientists around the world use genome sequencing to track the spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The rapid accumulation of viral genome sequences presents new opportunities for tracing global and local transmission dynamics, but analyzing so much genomic data is challenging.
Public Healtheminetra.com

Magnetohydrodynamic platform for SARS-CoV-2 mutant and respiratory pathogen detection

COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In an ongoing effort to combat COVID-19, increasing testing for SARS-CoV-2 and highly infectious variants is essential. The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 mutants raises new challenges and concerns regarding vaccination Effectiveness, Diagnostic sensitivity, and public health response....
Sciencecell.com

Genomic Variation, Origin Tracing and Vaccine Development of SARS-CoV-2: A Systematic Review

Elucidate the clinical manifestations and epidemiology of COVID-19, and the efficacy of the developed vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. Phylogenetic tree showed the evolutionary relationships within 12 classes of SARS-CoV-2 strains from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic world widely. Structural analysis and origin tracking of SARS-CoV-2. Mechanism involved in infection and immunological pathogenesis...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test: Fast-safe or dangerous? An analysis in the emergency department of an university hospital

J Med Virol. 2021 May 9. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27033. Online ahead of print. The use of Antigen point of care tests (AgPOCT) might be an essential tool to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Manufacturer information indicates a specificity of about 95% and there is a growing interest to use these tests area-wide. Therefore, it is necessary to clarify whether AgPOCT can be used safely for “rule-in” (detection of positive patients) and for “rule-out” (valid negative testing). Two thousand three hundred and seventy-five patients received polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and AgPOCT for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) regardless of symptoms. The positive predictive value of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients was compared with a cut-off threshold cycle (Ct ) value of ≤30 and in total. Five hundrded and fifty-one patients tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by PCR, of whom 35.2% presented without symptoms. In all patients, regardless of their symptoms or Ct values, a sensitivity of 68.9% and a specificity of 99.6% were calculated for AgPOCT. In patients with Ct values ≤30, a sensitivity of 80.5% (95% confidence interval: ±1.62) and a specificity of 99.6% were shown for all tests (symptomatic/asymptomatic). Highly infectious patients (Ct ≤ 20), regardless of symptoms, were reliably detected by the AgPOCT. In infectious patients with Ct values ≤30, the test has a sensitivity of about 80% regardless of COVID-19 typical symptoms, which is apparently less than the 96.52% specificity indicated by the manufacturer. Relevant improvement in test sensitivity by querying the patients who are symptomatic and asymptomatic is also not feasible. We strongly suggest that we critically question the use of AgPOCT for “rule-out,” as they only provide a supposed safety.
ScienceScience Daily

A comprehensive map of the SARS-CoV-2 genome

In early 2020, a few months after the Covid-19 pandemic began, scientists were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes the infection, SARS-CoV-2. While many of its genes were already known at that point, the full complement of protein-coding genes was unresolved. Now, after performing an...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Associated With Fewer Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infections

The study is one of the first to show an association between COVID-19 vaccination and fewer asymptomatic infections, according to the authors. A research letter from St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital found that vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in employees compared with their unvaccinated peers. The study...