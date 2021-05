Concise insights on global finance. OVERLOADED. Deutsche Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) plans for big cash injection from shareholders may not be enough to ensure a stable financial flight. The German carrier is looking to tap equity investors for 3 billion euros, Reuters reported on Monday read more . That’s nearly half its 6.5 billion euro market value. Chief Executive Carsten Spohr’s primary objective is redeeming the 1.3 billion euros of hybrid equity the German government injected a year ago, as well as repaying loans worth a further billion euros from Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.