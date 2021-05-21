Domestic Assault Charges Dropped As Witnesses Are Unable To Testify

Charges have been dismissed against a Dubuque man who was accused of repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in the head and holding a knife to her face in November 2019. 43 year old Johnny Webb Jr. was supposed to begin his trial this week in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault with injury. However, charges were dismissed by the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office just before the trial was to begin. Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said the case was dismissed after two key witnesses decided they would not be able to testify. Without that testimony, he said the prosecution did not have enough admissible evidence for trial.