newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

How Human Cells And Pathogenic Shigella Engage in Battle

By UT Southwestern Medical Center
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — DALLAS – May 21, 2021 – One member of a large protein family that is known to stop the spread of bacterial infections by prompting infected human cells to self-destruct appears to kill the infectious bacteria instead, a new study led by UT Southwestern scientists shows. However, some bacteria have their own mechanism to thwart this attack, nullifying the deadly protein by tagging it for destruction.

www.newswise.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Ut Southwestern#Shigella Bacteria#Bacterial Infections#Cancer Cells#Immune Cells#Newswise#Cell#Utsw#The Welch Foundation#Medical Research#Pathogenic Shigella#Infected Human Cells#Infected Cells#Cultured Mammalian Cells#Natural Killer Cells#Infectious Bacteria#Microbial Pathogenesis#Biochemical Experiments#Inflammatory Molecules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Biology
News Break
Microbiology
News Break
Cancer
Related
SciencePhys.org

New species discovered in the human gut microbiome could improve nitrogen availability

Quadram Institute researchers have discovered a new species of bacterium in the human gut that can convert nitrogen into a biologically useful form. This new species, Desulfovibrio diazotrophicus, is from a family of bacteria that survive and grow on sulfur-containing compounds. They are known as sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB) and a biproduct of their activity is the release of the gas hydrogen sulfide, which has a characteristic 'rotten egg' smell. Whilst this is unpleasant for those around you, there is also some concern that it is detrimental for gut health; the presence of SRB has been associated with gut inflammation, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Is COVID-19 a new disease?

In a review recently published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal by Osuchowski et al. (May 6th, 2021) the currently known pathophysiology of COVID-19 is laid out to describe the mechanistic features that make COVID-19 distinct from many conditions previously thought to be similar. Even given the unprecedented scientific scrutiny...
ScienceEurekAlert

New evidence links gut bacteria and neurodegenerative conditions

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and ALS affect millions of adults, but scientists still do not know what causes these diseases, which poses a significant roadblock to developing treatments or preventative measures. Recent research suggests that people with these conditions exhibit changes in the bacterial composition of their digestive...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Bixin sensitizes human melanoma cells to dacarbazine-induced apoptosis.

Bixin, an apocarotenoid isolated from Bixa orellana L., sensitizes human melanoma cells to dacarbazine-induced apoptosis through ROS-mediated cytotoxicity. Raimundo Gonçalves de Oliveira Júnior, Antoine Bonnet, Estelle Braconnier, Hugo Groult, Grégoire Prunier, Laureen Beaugeard, Raphäel Grougnet, Jackson Roberto Guedes da Silva Almeida, Christiane Adrielly Alves Ferraz, Laurent Picot. Article Affiliation:. Raimundo...
Sciencequantamagazine.org

DNA’s Histone Spools Hint at How Complex Cells Evolved

Molecular biology has something in common with kite-flying competitions. At the latter, all eyes are on the colorful, elaborate, wildly kinetic constructions darting through the sky. Nobody looks at the humble reels or spools on which the kite strings are wound, even though the aerial performances depend on how skillfully those reels are handled. In the biology of complex cells, or eukaryotes, the ballet of molecules that transcribe and translate genomic DNA into proteins holds centerstage, but that dance would be impossible without the underappreciated work of histone proteins gathering up the DNA into neat bundles and unpacking just enough of it when needed.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Bixin triggers apoptosis of human Hep3B hepatocellular carcinoma cells.

Bixin Triggers Apoptosis of Human Hep3B Hepatocellular Carcinoma Cells: An Insight to Molecular and IN SILICO Approach. Yogesh Kumar, Alugoju Phaniendra, Latha Periyasamy. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common liver cancer and is known to be resistant to conventional chemotherapy. The use of herbal medicine and supplements has increased over recent decades following side effects and resistant to conventional chemotherapy. The seeds of Bixa orellana L. commonly known as annatto have recently gained scientific attention due to presence of a carotenoid bixin for its substantial anticancer properties. However, molecular mechanisms underlying bixin-induced apoptosis are still unclear. Treatment of bixin significantly decreased the number of Hep3B cells and morphological study revealed the change in cellular and nuclear morphology that trigger the events of apoptosis confirmed by annexin V/PI staining. Further DCFDA and rhodamine 123 spectrofluorimetry study showed elevation in reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and loss of mitochondrial membrane potential (MMP), respectively. ROS production caused DNA damage and apoptosis was marked by cell cycle arrest, up-regulation of Bax and FasL protein as well as cleavage of caspase-9, caspase-8 and caspase-3 protein. Docking study with pro-apoptotic molecule Bax and surface Fas ligand exhibited energetically favourable binding interaction. Collectively, these results suggest that bixin capable of modulating the extrinsic and intrinsic molecules of apoptosis indicating its potential for development of promising candidate for hepatocellular carcinoma.
Wildlifeaginfo.net

Soil Pathogen Mapping

It’s time for your Farm of the Future Report. I’m Tim Hammerich. You’ve probably heard of soil maps and vegetation maps, but in the future could we actually see maps of the biology of the soil. Researchers in Australia have made strides of mapping soilborne pathogens using DNA sequencing. Dr McKay is the Leader of the Soil Biology and Molecular Diagnostics group at the South Australian Research and Development Institute.
Sciencefinchannel.com

Stem Cells Can Form Early Human Embryo Structure

The FINANCIAL -- MRC-funded scientists at the University of Exeter have discovered how to recreate the early structure of the human embryo from stem cells in the laboratory. Scientists at the University of Exeter’s Living Systems Institute, working with the University of Cambridge, have developed a method to organise lab-grown stem cells into an accurate model of the first stage of human embryo development, according to UKRI. The new breakthrough in fertility research has been published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
CancerScience Daily

Scientists discover how to trick cancer cells to consume toxic drugs

New research led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) points to a promising strategy to boost tumors' intake of cancer drugs, thereby increasing the effectiveness of chemotherapy treatments. The group's findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology. Getting enough anticancer drugs into a tumor is often difficult, and a...
ScienceEurekAlert

Zebrafish brain shows that new neurons are formed in the brain in a coordinated manner

Using Zebrafish, researchers from the School of Neurobiology, Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Faculty of Life Sciences of Tel Aviv University have developed an advanced simulation of a key process in the brain - the activation of the stem cells responsible for generating neurons. The simulation revealed that the process, which until today was considered to be random, is in fact coordinated, thereby ensuring the normal production of neurons in the brain. According to the researchers, their findings add another layer of understanding to brain development, as well as to the study of brain damage and diseases, such as brain cancer and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The simulation was based on the imaging of Zebrafish brains using innovative technology.
ScienceScience Now

Shared B cell memory to coronaviruses and other pathogens varies in human age groups and tissues

Vaccination and infection promote the formation, tissue distribution, and clonal evolution of B cells, which encode humoral immune memory. We evaluated pediatric and adult blood and deceased adult organ donor tissues to determine convergent antigen-specific antibody genes of similar sequences shared between individuals. B cell memory varied for different pathogens. Polysaccharide antigen–specific clones were not exclusive to the spleen. Adults had higher clone frequencies and greater class switching in lymphoid tissues than blood, while pediatric blood had abundant class-switched convergent clones. Consistent with reported serology, prepandemic children had class-switched convergent clones to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with weak cross-reactivity to other coronaviruses, while adult blood or tissues showed few such clones. These results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.
Sciencepharmacytimes.com

Study: Healthy Gut Microbiome Responsible for Mucus Layer in the Colon

A study published in Science redefines how the gut microbiome operates, finding it responsible for the production of the mucus layer in the colon, which is not as static as previously thought. According to the authors of the study, the findings could lead to new therapies for inflammatory bowel disease and people who've had portions of their bowels removed due to conditions such as colon cancer and ulcerative colitis.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Study solves mystery of how amyloid beta forms in brain nerve cells

In a major breakthrough, researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have discovered how amyloid beta -- the neurotoxin believed to be at the root of Alzheimer's disease (AD) -- forms in axons and related structures that connect neurons in the brain, where it causes the most damage. Their findings, published in Cell Reports, could serve as a guidepost for developing new therapies to prevent the onset of this devastating neurological disease.
CancerEurekAlert

A Z-RNA nanoswitch encoded by "junk DNA" turns-off immune responses against self

In a paper published in the May 13th, 2021 issue of PLOS Genetics, a Z-RNA nanoswitch that regulates interferon immune responses is described. The switch, less than 5 nanometer in length, is based on sequences, called flipons, that change outcomes by altering their three dimensional conformation. The Z-RNA nanoswitch flips from the shorter right-handed A-RNA helix ("on") to the longer left-handed Z-RNA helix ("off"). The flip ends immune responses against self RNAs, but not against viruses. Surprisingly, the Z-RNA nanoswitch sequence is encoded by "junk DNA". The Z-RNA nanoswitch is used by some cancers to silence anti-tumor immune responses. In other cases, a malfunction of the Z-RNA nanoswitch causes inflammatory disease.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Machine learning approach helps study human hypothalamus at the single-cell level

Human brain organoids are remarkable platforms for modeling features of human brain development and diseases. Building on methods to generate organoids to model different brain regions such as the cortex and the midbrain, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have generated the first organoids of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), an essential structure in the hypothalamus that sends signals of hunger and feeling full. This part of the hypothalamus exhibits a tremendous amount of cell diversity, and is far more complex than previously modeled parts of the brain.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers use arcuate organoids to study development and disease of the hypothalamus

Human brain organoids are remarkable platforms for modeling features of human brain development and diseases. Building on methods to generate organoids to model different brain regions such as the cortex and the midbrain, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have generated the first organoids of the arcuate nucleus (ARC), an essential structure in the hypothalamus that sends signals of hunger and feeling full. This part of the hypothalamus exhibits a tremendous amount of cell diversity, and is far more complex than previously modeled parts of the brain.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Scientists uncover how resistance proteins protect plants from pathogens

In plants, disease resistance proteins serve as major immune receptors that sense pathogens and pests and trigger robust defense responses. Scientists previously found that one such disease resistance protein, ZAR1, is transformed into a highly ordered protein complex called a resistosome upon detection of invading pathogens, providing the first clue as to how plant disease resistance proteins work. Precisely how a resistosome activates plant defenses, however, has been unclear.