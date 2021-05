At it’s May work session, the Highland County Board of Supervisors approved extending the tax due date for the first half of 2021 county taxes from June 5th to June 15th. County Attorney Melissa Dowd explained that with the recent changes the county made on how the EMS fee is assessed, the county Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue were concerned about getting the revised tax tickets to the printer on time. Dowd also explained that the Governor’s State of Emergency is still in effect due to the pandemic, so it would be appropriate to take steps to change the tax due date, just as the Board did a year ago.