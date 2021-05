There is good news for the PUBG enthusiast that Kraften Inc has been declared that PUBG mobile will be going to be released in India along with its new name. As per the sources, it has been expected that the establishment will be going to reveal the game in the month of June, but an official declaration or an announcement on game launch is still on a wait or awaited while PUBG mobile authority, Mr. Sharma has been given a statement to SportsKeeda that battleground mobile will set to be launch in June in India.