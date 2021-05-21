newsbreak-logo
Video Games

‘Kowloon High-School Chronicle’ Launches Today

By GamingLyfe.com
gaminglyfe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21st, 2021 – PQube and Arc System Works are excited to announce cult hit first-person dungeon crawling JRPG Kowloon High-School Chronicle is out today on Nintendo Switch!. GLYFE a gaming culture and lifestyle brand. We live to game. Visit GamingLyfe.com for all your latest gaming news, reviews, Esports highlights,...

gaminglyfe.com
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘cyberpunkdreams’ Launches Today on Steam

Survive the corporate-run future of Cincinnati, Ohio in this free-to-play interactive fiction RPG. The future is now. Independent studio Late Night Games invites players to dive into a dark and disturbingly plausible future in cyberpunkdreams, out now on Steam. Free-to-play and available on Windows & Linux, cyberpunkdreams sets players loose on the dusty road to the chrome-plated heart of future Cincinatti in a massive, non-linear sci-fi RPG adventure.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Quantum Replica’ Launches Today

Infiltrate the Dark State and Take Back What’s Yours in Ultra-Fast Cyberpunk Stealth Game ‘Quantum Replica’ Out Now on PC & Console. PQube and ON3D Studios are excited to confirm that fast-paced action stealth game Quantum Replica is out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Overwatch Launches The 2021 Anniversary Event Today

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the 2021 Anniversary event into Overwatch today, marking the game's fifth anniversary. As you might suspect, the team is bringing back everything under the sun for the next few weeks as you will be able to collect everything you can from every special event held throughout the year, with a lot of the skins on big discounts in case you missed them. What's more, the team is making it easier for you to collect rewards and loot boxes in the game so it's faster for you to rack them up. This is a godsend because let's be honest here, the vast majority of items you're going to get during this event will be voice lines and sprays. You can read more about the event below along with the trailer.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Subnautica: Below Zero Launches Today

Game company Unknown Worlds Entertainment has released the highly anticipated sequel Subnautica: Below Zero for players worldwide to brave the cold and dive into life on Planet 4546B. Subnautica: Below Zero is a new chapter in the Subnautica universe that will drop players into a freezing underwater adventure, set after...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launches Today

Today will see the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - a set containing three refreshed versions of RPG games created by BioWare. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - a set of refreshed versions of the first three installments of the iconic RPG series from BioWare - launches today. Reviews suggest that we're dealing with great remasters. The set will be available on PC (Steam or Origin), as well as PlayStation) and Xbox consoles.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Rogue Company’ Launches Season 2 Update Today

Out Today, Rogue Company’s Season Two Features a New Rogue, Map, and Battle Pass. Rogue Company continues its rapid expansion. Today, First Watch Games kicks off the Season Two of Rogue Company with a profusion of content. New Rogue: Mack. Out now is Rogue Company’s new playable character, Mack. He...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Mobile Legends Jujutsu Kaisen event is seemingly in the works

Moonton has reportedly sent select Mobile Legends players a survey featuring characters from the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen in preparation for an upcoming crossover event. Naturally, this has spurred a fair bit of discussion among fans of the series, though Moonton is yet to make anything official.
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
Retailcogconnected.com

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound and Debrief Coming to North America Soon

XSeed Games, a publishing brand under the umbrella of Marvelous USA Incorporated, has carved out its niche in the gaming industry and is at the helm of various, notable titles such as Story of Seasons, Rune Factory, Corpse Party, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and of course, Akiba’s Trip. The company’s reputation has grown as it remains dedicated to bringing localized games to fans worldwide. The mission of XSeed Games continues as Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will launch in North America on 20th July 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and PC, available on Steam, GOG and the Humble Bundle Store. The release of the game in the West is an accomplishment for XSeed Games as the game is celebrating its tenth anniversary since its original release and the remastered version will include dual Japanese and English options.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Rogue Legacy 2 adds its third major content patch, The Drifting Worlds

Rogue Legacy 2 released back in August of 2020 in early access form. While the game was far from complete at launch, it boasted a gorgeous new art style and more of that roguelike goodness that made the first game so beloved. The team at Cellar Door Games continues to build on that foundation with huge, new content patches, and on May 18, they released their third update. Called The Drifting Worlds, this update promises to add copious content for players to work through.
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

The High School Esports League Spring Major Starts Today – Full Details

High School Esports League (HSEL) — a division of global esports organization Generation Esports (GenE) — is excited to announce that the championships for their Spring Major gaming tournament begin today! Thousands of high school students from across the United States — whether at home or attending school in-person — have taken part in the eight-week-long HSEL Spring Major online tournament for a piece of a $30,000 prize pool of college scholarship funds!
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Goes Live as Timed Exclusive on Xbox Marketplace

With little more than a month to go until Bandai Namco Entertainment’s new next-generation IP, Scarlet Nexus, goes live on store shelves – you may be wanting a taste of what to expect before making the decision to purchase it. From today, as a timed exclusive on the Xbox Marketplace, you can pick up a limited demo version of the game for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Spine: IGN offers four minutes of video with game content – ntower

After the start of the campaign and successful funding Kickstarter Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online Spine, Which comes from the talented hands of Canadian indie developer Eknet. During the year, the time has finally come, and players can slip into the animal role of alcohol and always get the bottom of mysterious cases by cursing the detective and raccoon Howard lottery on the Nintendo Switch. Our American colleagues IGN Now I had the opportunity to see the content and the dark world of the spine first. That round vierminütige video With The meaning of the game You can see it here:
Video GamesDestructoid

Phantom Abyss is a trap-dodging temple adventure with frantic asynchronous multiplayer

Coming to Steam Early Access in June with the Devolver Digital stamp of approval. I don't necessarily like to boil games down to just their inspirations, but in the case of Phantom Abyss, I feel like I have to point out the prevailing notion: this seems like a wild adventure-platformer brew seasoned with elements of Indiana Jones, Mirror's Edge, and Dark Souls bloodstains. I'm into it.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Nintendo, NBA and Bandai Namco Celebrate Anniversary – Nert 4.Life

Back-man, One of the main video game icons and one of the first icons of video games, Turns 41 years old Celebrated today and by various companies Nintendo and NBA, In addition to Bandai Namco, through initiatives and news via social media. Developed by Touru Ivatani and produced by Namco,...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tales of Arise Pre-Order Costumes Showcased in New Post

Game company Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently posted a slew of images of upcoming JRPG Tales of Arise. The newest images shared on the official Twitter account of the game are the pre-order bonus costumes for protagonists Alphen and Shionne. According to the post, the legends say that the wings still have the spirit of an owl living on them and they yearn to fly to the skies again.
Video GamesGematsu

Devolver Digital and Team WIBY announce asynchronous multiplayer game Phantom Abyss for PC

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY have announced Phantom Abyss, a massive asynchronous multiplayer game set across procedurally-generated temples that task players with retrieving sacred relics. It will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam and streaming via GeForce NOW in June, and continue to expand with new chambers, traps, whips, zones, and additional gameplay features.