newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Injured Persons In Crash Identified

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have identified four people injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque. 39 year old Nicole Havens, 11 year old Serenity Havens both of Apple River, Ill., 17 year old Jaiden Basalyga of Dubuque, and 24 year old Sebastian Fleming were all taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police reported that Nicole Havens, with Serenity Havens and Fleming as passengers, was traveling west on Dodge Street Wednesday afternoon when she attempted to turn left into a private driveway, causing her vehicle to collide with an eastbound vehicle driven by Basalyga. Havens was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.

www.superhits106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Local
Iowa Traffic
Dubuque, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Traffic
Dubuque, IA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Luctus Nec#Crash#Police#Authorities#Text Block#Treatment#Dodge Street#Mattis#Pulvinar Dapibus Leo#Ill#Apple River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Police said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. Tiffany M. Davis, 18, of Dubuque, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and Ashley B. Black, 37, and Susan Black, 66, both of Dubuque, were transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Dubuque, IAsuperhits106.com

Two Vehicle Crash Involves Teen In Dubuque

A Dubuque teen has been cited following a two vehicle crash Saturday morning. A police report shows that 18 year old Tiffany Davis was turning onto Hill Street from University Avenue about 9am Saturday. The Davis vehicle went over the median and struck another vehicle – that was being driven by 31 year old Amanda Black of Dubuque. Davis, and two passengers in the Black vehicle, were taken to area hospitals. Davis has been cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle, not having a valid driver’s license and not having insurance.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Police: 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Police said one person was injured Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Dubuque. Julien L. Dittmar, 32, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue near the entrance to Hempstead...
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash after driver failed to yield

Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver failed to yield and caused a crash in Dubuque. Javan T. Connolly, 21, of Kenosha, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday...
Dubuque, IAsuperhits106.com

Dubuque Police Arrest Milwaukee Man For Marijuana

A Milwaukee man was arrested by Dubuque Police for several charges early Sunday. 25 year old Dylan Rozic was arrested at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash when driver ran red light

Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver ran a red light and caused a crash in Dubuque. Maureen A. Tyne, 67, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report. The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m....
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Dubuque County, IAtelegraphherald.com

Local law enforcement reports

The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:. Dylan M. Rozic, 25, of Milwaukee, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Brueck Road on charges of first-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated. Krista L. Jackson, 32, of 2071...