Injured Persons In Crash Identified
Authorities have identified four people injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque. 39 year old Nicole Havens, 11 year old Serenity Havens both of Apple River, Ill., 17 year old Jaiden Basalyga of Dubuque, and 24 year old Sebastian Fleming were all taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police reported that Nicole Havens, with Serenity Havens and Fleming as passengers, was traveling west on Dodge Street Wednesday afternoon when she attempted to turn left into a private driveway, causing her vehicle to collide with an eastbound vehicle driven by Basalyga. Havens was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.