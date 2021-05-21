Get Pac-Tive For PAC-MAN’s 41st Anniversary

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. celebrates PAC-MAN’s 41st anniversary with a myriad of activities and partnerships to help commemorate this milestone for one of the world’s most beloved and recognizable video game characters. PAC-MAN invites fans from around the world to get #PAC-TIVE throughout 2021 in mind, body,...

San Francisco, CAbleedingcool.com

Bandai Namco Launches New Pac-Man Initiative To Get Pac-Tive

Bandai Namco has launched a brand new initiative this morning with Pac-Man to try and get everyone Pac-Tive. The company has invited fans from around the world to get "Pac-Tive" throughout 2021 in mind, body, and within their communities. Part of that has to do with the fact that they have partnered with both Giants Enterprises (the entrepreneurial arm of the San Francisco Giants), and the NBA for several exciting activities and collaborations over the course of 2021. You can read more about them below as they are planning a number of different events to help get you out of the house.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

NBA 2K21 is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, NBA 2K21 is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offer runs until May 27 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. It comes from developer and publisher 2K. Here’s how they describe it:. NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the...
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Genies Asia Unveils a Colorful PAC-MAN Wearable NFT for the Game’s 41st Birthday

Genies, an avatar creation company, has partnered with Bandai Namco Entertainment to debut a wearable PAC-MAN NFT celebrating the iconic game’s 41st birthday. Genies enlisted the help of several digital artists for the drop, including Baugasm, Cory Van Lew, Gabriel GG, NFN Kalyan, Defaced and Render Fruit. The collection will be available on NFT marketplace OpenSea beginning Thursday, May 20th at 7 p.m. EDT and is made up of eight Genies Moment NFTs. Six editions of the colorful Genies x PAC-MAN helmet will be up for grabs, each redesigned in a unique style by the afformentioned digital artists. One of the seven Genies x PAC-MAN helmets will feature a background inspired by the video game, which has been dubbed the “classic edition.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Bandai Namco Celebrates Pacman’s 41st Birthday With a Music Video

Time Flies When You’re Running a Maze, Fleeing From Ghosts. Is it really Pac-Man‘s 41st birthday already? It feels like just yesterday we were reporting on the hungry yellow semi-circle’s big 40th. Time may have ceased to have any meaning in the pandemic, but Pac-Man’s anniversary is still worth making a big deal about, and Bandai Namco agrees. This year, the company decided to celebrate with a number of activities and partnerships designed to get Pac-Man fans active–or rather, PAC-TIVE–in mind, body, and in their communities. Oh, and there’s a surreal theme song and music video by WEiRDCORE to go along with it, written, produced, and performed by musical artist Yaeji featuring DiAN. We’re not quite sure what to make of this video, to be honest, but the song is already stuck in our heads.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

NBA 2K21 is free on PC

Epic Games has revealed that the mystery weekly giveaway from the Epic Games Store is NBA 2K21. For a limited time, you can head to the Epic Games Store and add the latest entry in 2K’s basketball series to your library for free. Once added, it is yours to keep forever. The game will be available for free until May 27th.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Nintendo, NBA and Bandai Namco Celebrate Anniversary – Nert 4.Life

Back-man, One of the main video game icons and one of the first icons of video games, Turns 41 years old Celebrated today and by various companies Nintendo and NBA, In addition to Bandai Namco, through initiatives and news via social media. Developed by Touru Ivatani and produced by Namco,...
Video Gamesanimationxpress.com

Epic Games reveals their new mystery game ‘NBA 2K21’

This week, Epic Games recently announced its smashing new free game. NBA 2K21 is being initially given away for free, with the promotion running for a week before it expires on 27 May. The basketball game will then be replaced with yet another mystery game which will be available till 3 June. It is a chance to grab while it’s still free.
Dallas, TXTexas Monthly

Meet the Team of South Korean Pro Gamers Who Moved to Dallas to Play ‘Overwatch’

Inside Dallas Fuel headquarters, eighteen-year-old Kim Yeong-han, better known to the gaming community as Sp9rk1e, lies on a sofa, watching a YouTube video of a worm being dissected. Mundane informational videos help him relax. His nineteen-year-old teammate, Choi “Hanbin” Han-been, careens down an adjacent hallway on a hoverboard. Meanwhile, Lee “Fearless” Eui-Seok and Kim “Doha” Dong-ha swat a ping-pong ball between them. The whole gang will probably raid one of the lounge’s three fridges before returning to their PCs for “scrimming” (scrimmages for their next match). “When it’s the entire group of them just hanging out together, it gets pretty rowdy,” says 27-year-old Helen Jang, the team’s translator and assistant general manager, who goes by her gaming handle, “Dear.”
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Check out the upcoming ‘Wholesome Direct’ with 75 indie games

In a world of M-Rated games, it’s sometimes hard to keep track of the wholesome stuff. Wholesome Games, a community dedicated to finding these family-friendly games, has something for us who loves chill titles. They announced on Twitter that they will soon hold the Wholesome Direct later this Summer, with its biggest showcase of games yet.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Overwatch 2 drops one tank and makes games 5v5

In an Overwatch 2 developer PVP livestream on Thursday, May 20, game director Aaron Keller announced that the forthcoming sequel will reduce the number of players on each team from six to five by cutting one tank. As a result, team compositions will consist of one tank, two DPS and two support characters.
Video Gamesfactmag.com

Yaeji and Weirdcore dive into the world of Pac-Man for ‘PAC-TIVE’

Featuring China and Japan-based creative collective DiAN and a cameo from Yaeji’s animated canine companion, Woofa. Yaeji condenses generations of video game nostalgia into ‘PAC-TIVE’, an inspired and unexpected collaboration with audiovisual trickster Weirdcore that sees the NYC-based, Seoul-born producer and vocalist and the London-based visual artist plunging into a strange, alternate, Pac-Man-themed universe. To mark the game’s 41st anniversary Yaeji is joined by China and Japan-based creative collective DiAN, who lend their vocal talents to a track sampling the original Pac-Man’s sound effects.
Video Gamesdodofinance.com

EvdWL on Girls’ Games, Game Reviews and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

The Pentecost weekend is also upon us. But before these three wonderful days off begin, of course we have something else for you. We are talking about our regular live show EvdWL. Koos and Jelle observe the game’s honors for you and discuss all game news with you. This week, we have a juicy (no pun intended) post on Women Going Online disturbs, one wonders whether or not you should be playing games as a reviewer and there is a rumor about a new Tony Hawk Pro Skater. And much more. Sit back and start your weekend with this new edition of EvdWL.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Valorant Gets a New Limited Time Game Mode

Riot Games announced a new game mode for Valorant called Replication. The new mode will only be available from May 11 until May 25, 2021. Replication allows all players on the same team to play as the same agent, the agent to be selected is decided in pre-match voting. Abilities and minus ultimate are refreshes each round.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Who is the Smartest Fortnite Player?

When it comes to competitive Fortnite, its most contentious arguments from the community can be based around who are the best players to ever grace the game. With so many players that are mechanically skilled at the game, there is one player who equipped with the skill and knowledge that stands above the rest.
MLBcompsmag.com

The final in-house game update includes free content for many PS4 games

All these new offers will be available until 6th June 2021. “We appreciate the support from the PlayStation community, and hope you enjoy the final Play At Home content drop! Please stay safe, and thanks for playing.” Are you happy with this final Play At Home offer? Let us know in the comments below. Source.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: $250K Console Champions Cup — Recap & Results

Could Fortnite PC players dethrone their console counterparts on their turf? Find out as ESTNN breaks down the Console Champions Cup results. Fortnite Battle Royale console players finally had their time to shine after losing their own segmented Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) event and accompanying prize pool. The console scene did not shy away from its frustration. Epic Games heard those pleas and promised some platform-specific events, ultimately delivering the first-ever $250K USD Console Champions Cup. Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo competitors marked their calendars for the weekend between the third FNCS Qualifier and Semi-Finals.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pac-Man 99 is somehow both too easy and frustratingly inaccessible

When battle royale games were quickly becoming a fad, Nintendo added some stimuli to the genre with Tetris 99. The 2019 battle royale take on the falling block puzzle was unexpected, to say the least, with its basic premise reading like satire. But its breakneck pace and competitive nature made this online title a mainstay, becoming an essential play for all Tetris fans.