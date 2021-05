When you think of brands with highly desirable cars, you probably imagine something like a Pagani. Okay, that's a little out of reach for most, so what about more attainable stuff? Infiniti is building a reputation for beautiful cars, and the current Cadillac CT5 is quite a looker too. But when we mentioned brands with desirable models, Mazda was likely never going to feature in your top 10. That's all about to change though. The carmaker has said that the next Mazda 6 will be based on the Mazda Vision Coupe concept, and this is good news in many ways.