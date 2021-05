By now, I should know better. I’ve been conducing fast food Taste Tests for a long time now, and though I will never dispute that I am living the dream, I will say that this is a lot harder than it looks. I’ve developed rigid systems for instances where I need to review an entire menu that allow me to evaluate multiple dishes without losing my critical edge or ending up in the ER. I know how to pace a meal, how to eat just enough to appreciate the food without growing sick of it. And still, despite all that good sense I thought I had developed, I still allowed Hardee’s new Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich to overwhelm my body, mind, and soul. It’s just that good.