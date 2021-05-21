Red Solstice 2: Survivor Alpha Build First Impression
Red Solstice 2: Survivor is a tactical squad-based strategy game developed by Ironward and published by 505 Games. The follow up to “The Red Solstice” Ironwards bestseller which had excellent reviews on Steam. Once again set on Mars you can roll solo or squad up with 7 of your friends in an attempt to survive and secure the future of humanity. Today we are going to look at the Alpha build, but the full release is just right around the corner scheduled for June 17th, 2021.gaminglyfe.com