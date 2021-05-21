Red Solstice 2: Survivor Alpha Build First Impression

I’m not going to lie, I had no idea about the existence of the Red Solstice franchise prior to tackling this small Red Solstice 2 preview build, courtesy of Ironward and 505 Games. But I totally consider it a mistake on my end: who wouldn’t like to play a squad-based real-time tactics game clearly inspired by the Alien franchise? Then again, we’re not here to reminisce about the past. We’re here to talk about Red Solstice 2: Survivors and how this game, despite not particularly leaving my jaw dropping with this demo, is shaping up to become an enjoyable sci-fi experience. It is due to be released later this year.