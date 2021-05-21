People of Iowa Are Eating Eggs Wrong [Opinion]

I want to preface my story here with a simple disclaimer: it's my opinion. It's still right, but it's my opinion. Now, on to our eggsasperating story. Iowans are eating their eggs wrong. That is to say, more specifically, they're preparing them wrong. Before we get to the study and why (I think) it's wrong, a fact: Iowa is the egg production state in the U.S - this stat from the IDAG. Their findings show Iowa’s egg producers have nearly 60 million layers producing an estimated 16.5 billion eggs each year. That's a stat that's hard to beat. So, why do I think we eat our eggs wrong? Let's break the shell.