Report: ‘Formal Creditor Debt Talks’ For Bally Sports RSNs

It pays to pull off a massive media merger. Discovery chief David Zaslav is certainly being handsomely rewarded for his role in pulling off the merger agreement between his company and WarnerMedia. A day before AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia and combining it with Discovery, Zaslav received 14.8 million stock options on Sunday as part of a contract extension, which the Wall Street Journal reports are worth $190 million. That value could change, of course, over the course of their eight-year term, particularly if the pact with WarnerMedia fails to bear fruit. Because of the way that options work the total amount could be substantially lower or higher depending on where the stock lands when the awards vest. Moreover, the stock needs to hit certain proscribed levels by a specific date in order for Zaslav to get the difference between the stock price and the equity value when it is exercisable.