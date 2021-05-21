newsbreak-logo
Economy

Report: ‘Formal Creditor Debt Talks’ For Bally Sports RSNs

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems the creditors to the regional sports networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group that recently took on the Bally Sports brand through a wide-ranging integrated partnership with the gaming company are in the process of signing non-disclosure agreements to start talks on lowering the RSN’s $8 billion debt load.

