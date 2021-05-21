newsbreak-logo
A Bill Banning Homeless Encampments Has Passed The Texas House And Senate. Gov. Abbott Is Likely To Sign It.

By KUT 90.5
keranews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide ban on public encampments for Texans experiencing homelessness is a step closer to becoming law after passing both houses of the Texas Legislature. The Senate on Thursday passed House Bill 1925 by a vote of 28-3. After some amendments, it now goes back to the House for final approval. After that, it’ll head to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk. The governor has signaled he will sign it.

www.keranews.org
