Star Citizen Invictus Launch Week 2951 Live Today

Following the recent launch of the Star Citizen – Alpha 3.13 Underground Infamy update, developer CIG is excited to welcome pilots from across the galaxy to Invictus Launch Week 2951. This annual event is both a time to honor those in the Navy and other armed forces for their tireless service to the UEE, and a celebration of aerospace and defense manufacturers across the galaxy who gather to showcase their latest vehicles designed for (or influenced by) the military. This year, the Invictus Launch Week organizers have outdone themselves and assembled the Navy’s most fearsome destroyers, corvettes, and carriers in a fleet that will amaze even longtime Star Citizen players. Be sure to look up and keep your eyes on the sky for the biggest and best high-flying demonstrations in the Stanton system. Whether you are a seasoned pilot or brand-new player, there has never been a better time to step into the cockpit and explore what Star Citizen has to offer.