Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — A vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica earlier this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away, a scientist from the European Space Agency said Friday. The iceberg, dubbed A-76, is more than 40 times the size of Paris, or...

NASA Sees Tides Under the Ocean’s Surface [Video]

Internal tides, or internal waves, can reach hundreds of feet underneath the ocean surface, but might only be a few inches high on the surface. Even though they’re underwater, NASA can see these tides from satellites. They provide oceanographers with a unique way to map and study the much larger internal water motion.
'Mysterious dark deposit' suggests Mars volcanoes could still be active

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars was once a hot spot for volcanic activity -- around 3 billion to 4 billion years ago. A team of scientists now suspects Mars could still be volcanically active, after spotting what may be evidence of a recent eruption dating to within the last 50,000 years. The discovery could have implications for finding signs of microbial life on the planet.
Extinct 273 Million years old fossil found on the Ocean Floor

A new fossil has been found on the floor of Ocean which went extinct millions years ago. It is a connecting link between two marine life forms which has been discovered recently. In Honshu and Shikoku region of Japan, crinoids a non skeletal coral was found on the pacific ocean off the coasts. They are often known as sea lilies growing from stalk of marine animals.
Antarctic ice sheet retreat could trigger chain reaction

The Antarctic ice sheet was even more unstable in the past than previously thought, and at times possibly came close to collapse, new research suggests. The findings raise concerns that, in a warmer climate, exposing the land underneath the ice sheet as it retreats will increase rainfall on Antarctica, and this could trigger processes that accelerate further ice loss.
How melting glaciers have accelerated a shift in Earth’s axis

The axis of the Earth has shifted and moved the locations of the north and south poles. The poles have always wandered very gradually on the globe but in 1995 the north pole turned away from Canada towards Russia and accelerated over the next 15 years, 17 times faster than the previous 15 years.
Largest iceberg detached from Antarctica!

The most significant piece of ice recently broke off from Antarctica, shaped like a Manhattan but is almost 70 times larger. After getting detached, it went floating into the Weddell Sea. So, according to the European Space Agency, this Iceberg can be considered one of the enormous icebergs that broke off from Antarctica.
Open ocean and coastal new particle formation from sulfuric acid and amines around the Antarctic Peninsula

New particle formation is globally one of the major sources of aerosol particles and cloud condensation nuclei. As primary emissions are a minor contributor to particle concentrations, secondary new particle formation processes are probably key in determining Antarctic aerosol number concentrations. However, our knowledge of new particle formation and its mechanisms in Antarctica is very limited. Here we study summertime open ocean and coastal new particle formation in the Antarctic Peninsula region based on both ship and station measurements. The rates of particle formation relative to sulfuric acid concentrations, as well as the sulfuric acid dimer-to-monomer ratios, were similar to those seen for sulfuric acid–dimethylamine–water nucleation. Numerous sulfuric acid–amine peaks were identified during new particle formation events, providing evidence that alkylamines were the bases that facilitated sulfuric acid nucleation. Most new particle formation events occurred in air masses arriving from the ice-covered Weddell Sea and its marginal ice zone, which are an important source of volatile sulfur and alkylamines. This nucleation mechanism is more efficient than the ion-induced sulfuric acid–ammonia pathway previously observed in Antarctica, and one that can occur rapidly under neutral conditions. This hitherto overlooked pathway to biologically driven aerosol formation should be considered for estimating aerosol and cloud condensation nuclei numbers in ocean–sea ice–aerosols–climate feedback models.
The Antarctic Expedition That Changed Modern Medicine

The American explorer Frederick Albert Cook is remembered today, if he’s remembered at all, for having likely lied about reaching the North Pole in 1908. Hailed as the Neil Armstrong of his day when he announced he’d seen the top of the world, he very quickly became the Lance Armstrong of his day after being pegged as a fraud.
Hydrological impact of Middle Miocene Antarctic ice-free areas coupled to deep ocean temperatures

Oxygen isotopes from ocean sediments (δ18O) used to reconstruct past continental ice volumes additionally record deep water temperatures (DWTs). Traditionally, these are assumed to be coupled (ice-volume changes cause DWT changes). However, δ18O records during peak Middle Miocene warmth (~16–15 million years ago) document large rapid fluctuations (~1–1.5‰) difficult to explain as huge Antarctic ice sheet (AIS) volume changes. Here, using climate modelling and data comparisons, we show DWTs are coupled to AIS spatial extent, not volume, because Antarctic albedo changes modify the hydrological cycle, affecting Antarctic deep water production regions. We suggest the Middle Miocene AIS had retreated substantially from previous Oligocene maxima. The residual ice sheet varied spatially more rapidly on orbital timescales than previously thought, enabling large DWT swings (up to 4 °C). When Middle Miocene warmth terminated (~13 million years ago) and a continent-scale AIS had stabilized, further ice-volume changes were predominantly in height rather than extent, with little impact on DWT. Our findings imply a shift in ocean sensitivity to ice-sheet changes occurs when AIS retreat exposes previously ice-covered land; associated feedbacks could reduce the Earth system’s ability to maintain a large AIS. This demonstrates ice-sheet changes should be characterized not only by ice volume but also by spatial extent.
New Research Reveals Uncertainty in How Much Carbon the Ocean Absorbs Over Time – Climate Projections Could Be Off

Climate projections could be off by five years, researchers find. The ocean’s “biological pump” describes the many marine processes that work to take up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and transport it deep into the ocean, where it can remain sequestered for centuries. This ocean pump is a powerful regulator of atmospheric carbon dioxide and an essential ingredient in any global climate forecast.
‘Living fossil’ rediscovered in Pacific Ocean after 273 million years

This marine marriage has been going strong for 273 million years. Paleontologists have rediscovered a symbiotic relationship between two deep-sea animals that were previously thought to have disappeared from fossil record hundreds of millions of years ago. The ancient pair identified in a new report — published in the journal...
Talking to the moon: Europe pitches lunar satellites plan

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency presented a vision Thursday to put satellites in orbit around the moon that would facilitate future missions to Earth's closest neighbor. The plan, dubbed "Moonlight," would see ESA offer communications and navigation services to any country that wants to carry out lunar exploration...
Earth Helpless Against Giant Asteroids as NASA Simulation Ends in Doom

According to simulations conducted by leading space agencies, Earth lacks the technology to stop a massive asteroid from wiping out Europe, according to the Independent. The week-long exercise led by Nasa concluded that catastrophe would be unavoidable, even given six months to prepare. The hypothetical impact scenario, which took place...