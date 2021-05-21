ESL reveals IEM Summer groups and initial matches

ESL has unveiled today the groups for IEM Summer, its $250,000 CS:GO event that’s slated to run from June 3 to 13, as well as the first matchups of the tournament. IEM Summer will feature 16 CS:GO teams, 15 of which have already been confirmed, with the last spot being filled by the winner of the ESL National Championships Global playoff. The teams have been distributed into two groups of eight based on the ESL’s world rankings. Group A is headlined by the Russian squad Gambit, while Group B is spearheaded by Heroic.