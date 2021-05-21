Hot Wheels Unleashed | College Campus Unveil
The College Campus is the latest of three race environments currently revealed for Hot Wheels Unleashed. The College Campus joins the dark and dusty Garage, with its underground mood, and the Skyscraper, a construction site that will test anyone's fear of heights.