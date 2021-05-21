Hot Wheels Unleashed | College Campus Unveil

Aftermarket wheels are one of the most popular ways you can personalize your car. They're available in a seemingly infinite range of sizes, shapes, colors, patterns, and levels of performance. Best of all, they dramatically affect a car's look without permanent modifications and can be swapped like a fresh pair of Jordan Vs. Aftermarket wheels need to be carefully considered, as cheaper or unknown brands can compromise your vehicle's performance due to excessive weight. Conversely, lighter wheels can improve performance by reducing the rotating and unsprung mass of the wheel and tire package on your car. Cheaper wheels tend not to be as durable. So before you go speccing some new rims, consider the quality of road on which you generally drive. The following seven wheels are meant for larger-size applications—think 19-inch and above. Expect to pay between $600 and $1000 per wheel. Like the hottest shoes, the hottest wheels command a premium.