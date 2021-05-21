Science’s New Replication Crisis: Research That Is Less Likely to Be True Is Cited More

Appl Plant Sci. 2021 Apr 30;9(4):e11417. doi: 10.1002/aps3.11417. eCollection 2021 Apr. Do all plant biologists worldwide have equal access to novel methods, enabling them to be equally productive, publish, and receive credit for their research? Or does reduced access to cutting-edge techniques in countries with lower financial resources create an inequity for researchers located there? Such disparities and biases do exist within our discipline and must be addressed if we are to move forward as a more just society. Applications in Plant Sciences has taken steps to address this important issue of research inequity, as outlined below. We now call upon the entire botanical community-researchers, editors and reviewers, funding agencies, and publishers-to work together toward a more equitable environment for all researchers around the world.