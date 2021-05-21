Science’s New Replication Crisis: Research That Is Less Likely to Be True Is Cited More
Papers that cannot be replicated are cited 153 times more because their findings are interesting, according to a new UC San Diego study. Papers in leading psychology, economic and science journals that fail to replicate and therefore are less likely to be true are often the most cited papers in academic research, according to a new study by the University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management.scitechdaily.com