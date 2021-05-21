The Face of North Carolina Public Radio Dies

For the third year in a row, FORBES has named North Carolina the Best State for Business (2017 was its first time on top). Over the past decade, people have been flocking to North Carolina, which has one of the highest net migration rates in the nation. In terms of percent of overall jobs, the state has the lowest union workers in the nation. As a result, labor costs are 8% lower than the national average, ranking sixth lowest in the world. North Carolina has finished in the top five in the nation for the last 14 years. The contentious HB2 or "Bathroom Bill" which allows residents to use the public facilities that correspond to their biological gender, has had an influence on North Carolina's business environment. The NBA's All-Star game was canceled in Charlotte, and the NCAA and ACC decided not to hold tournaments in the city. Following the law's passage, PayPal and Deutsche Bank put their growth plans on hold. In May, two months after the North Carolina legislature partly revoked the measure, the NBA awarded Charlotte the 2018 All-Star Game.