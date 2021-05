Modern twists on classic machinery and digital tools are helping brands and retailers create seamless and automatic offerings that, in turn, streamline the purchase process for their customers. By tapping into mobile technologies and empowering consumers to utilize their personal devices, information, and choices to complete transactions, businesses can reduce friction and maximize safety. Automated systems, vending machines, and robotic solutions provide brands and retailers with the opportunity to not only excite consumers and connect with them in new ways, but enable them to complete transactions and obtain products in the matter and timeframe that are most convenient for them.