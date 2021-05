A 14-year-old from Roslyn Heights was one of the first in his age group in the state to roll up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. In exclusive video sent to News 12, Alex Sadofsky is seen getting the shot. Sadofsky says he didn't expect to get it so quickly. Sadofsky says he was scheduled to receive it a CVS on Thursday but "there was an error with the appointment, and they ended up giving us a shot that was extra for today. We were lucky."