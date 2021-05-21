newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

National weather forecast: Gulf Coast faces continued soggy conditions

By Adam Klotz
msn.com
 1 day ago

Soggy conditions continue to target the Gulf Coast Friday following several rainy days. Additional heavy rain could impact areas from Texas to Louisiana as a developing low-pressure center moves toward the coast. The continued threat of heavy rain keeps a moderate risk for flash flooding over southern Louisiana to the...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Heavy Rain#Weather Conditions#Cold Weather#Severe Weather#Soggy Conditions#Temperatures#Severe Thunderstorms#Rainy Days#Cold Front#Snow#Southern Louisiana#Flash Flooding#Portions#U S#Normal#Faces#High Plains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Continued Cool with Showers Today Cold and slow moving low pressure will bring showers to the region today. With ground surfaces moist after the rain and mountain snow, patchy fog could develop tonight. * Showers shifting east today: Drier and warmer conditions for the Sierra and far western Nevada. Showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible for Pershing and Churchill counties through this afternoon. * Potential for fog tonight: Clearing skies could allow fog to develop in some Sierra and western Nevada valleys late tonight and early Monday morning.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Summer-like Conditions Continue

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sunday starts with plenty of sunshine, but you’ll notice increasing cloud cover before noon. A few spotty showers will begin to develop north of the FOX19 NOW viewing. The afternoon shapes up to be partly cloudy and dry. If you’re heading out to Great American Ball Park, temperatures will be in the mid 80s when the first pitch is thrown at 1:10 p.m.
Denton, NCPosted by
Denton Dispatch

Weather Forecast For Denton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Denton: Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Dry conditions continue Sunday

The only way you’d know it’s late May in Southwest Florida is the afternoon heat. Unseasonably dry conditions continue for the area Sunday. An east breeze stays 10-15 mph as well. With both of these in mind, the area sees another day of elevated fire danger. Other than that, it...
Colorado County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Inland Matagorda and Wharton. * Through Monday morning * Another round of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Southeast Texas through early Monday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to average 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts possible. The flood threat will be strongly dependent on the location of the heaviest precipitation axis. If any heavy rain falls on already saturated grounds, flash flooding can be expected.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Millersville (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Millersville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Millersville: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Monday, May 24: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Wakita, OKPosted by
Wakita Today

Wakita Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wakita: Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Jamestown, CAPosted by
Jamestown (CA) Weather Channel

Jamestown Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jamestown: Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Vernal, UTPosted by
Vernal Daily

Vernal Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vernal: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance rain and snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Tarentum, PAPosted by
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Tarentum Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tarentum: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 25: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Miami, FLPosted by
Miami News Alert

Miami Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Miami: Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Matador, TXPosted by
Matador News Watch

Matador Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Matador: Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 25: Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
EnvironmentSFGate

National Weather Service Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for cloudy skies along the coast Sunday with sunny skies inland. High temperatures will be in the 60s along the coast to the upper 70s and low 80s inland as the region's warming trend continues. Overnight lows Sunday morning are expected in the 40s.
Dalhart, TXPosted by
Dalhart (TX) Weather Channel

Dalhart Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dalhart: Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

Weather Forecast For Huntsville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntsville: Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Scott, LAPosted by
Scott (LA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Scott

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Scott: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
EnvironmentKIMT

StormTeam 3: More rain & storms Sunday, Monday, possibly Tuesday

After a rain soaked week and a bit of a break from the rain on a hot and sticky Saturday, more showers and storms are moving back in to end the weekend and start the workweek. Winds out of the south packed still with plenty of humidity will collide with a stationary front Sunday across our area. This will act as the focus for possible storm development all day long. Showers and storms will be very scattered, with sunshine still poking through the clouds occasionally. More available energy in the afternoon and evening when high temps are in the low 80s could push some storms over the edge to be marginally severe. There is a marginal risk (1/5) from the storm prediction center, with the main risks being isolated hail and stronger winds.
Portland, INPosted by
Portland (IN) Weather Channel

Portland Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portland: Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night;