Department heads give monthly report at Prentiss Board of Aldermen meeting
Monthly departmental reports for the Town of Prentiss were given at the Prentiss Board of Aldermen meeting on May 18 at the Ronald W. Jones Memorial Complex. Prentiss Police Chief Joe Bullock reported four motor vehicle accidents, eight alarm checks, 154 escorts, 22 citations, eight animal issues, eight inmate checks, 41 traffic stops, 95 complaints, 19 investigations, six misdemeanor arrests and four felony arrests.www.prentissheadlight.com