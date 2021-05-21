newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prentiss, MS

Department heads give monthly report at Prentiss Board of Aldermen meeting

By Holley Cochran
prentissheadlight.com
 1 day ago

Monthly departmental reports for the Town of Prentiss were given at the Prentiss Board of Aldermen meeting on May 18 at the Ronald W. Jones Memorial Complex. Prentiss Police Chief Joe Bullock reported four motor vehicle accidents, eight alarm checks, 154 escorts, 22 citations, eight animal issues, eight inmate checks, 41 traffic stops, 95 complaints, 19 investigations, six misdemeanor arrests and four felony arrests.

www.prentissheadlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prentiss, MS
Prentiss, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Columbia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#House Fires#Fire Hose#Water Meters#County Police#Police Chief#Fire Chief#Inmate#Emergency Calls#The Town Of Prentiss#Prentiss Police#Mis#Prentiss Public Works#Centerpoint Entergy#Aldermen Meeting#Fire Inspections#Columbia Avenue#Routine Monthly Duties#Community#Water Leak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Prentiss, MSprentissheadlight.com

Parade held for ECF residents in Prentiss

Over 50 vehicles participated in a parade celebrating elders in Prentiss last Thursday. The color guard, elected officials, law enforcement officers, churches, Jefferson Davis County Jaguar football players and loved ones all took part in the event sponsored by The Way There!, LLC. The parade traveled from Williams Good Ole...
Jefferson Davis County, MSprentissheadlight.com

Ball retires after 23 years at tax assessor’s office

A retirement reception was held for Rosetta Ball recently at the courtyard of the County Building in Prentiss. Ball retired from the Jefferson Davis County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office after 23 years of employment with the county. Ball started work on Sept. 1, 1998, when Kathryn “Molly” Barnes was the...
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers Float Special Session To Restore Medical Marijuana Following Supreme Court Ruling

Without a special session, the earliest that the Legislature could enact a medical marijuana program would be in January when the 2022 session begins. A special legislative session is being discussed by political leaders in the wake of last week’s explosive ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court striking down both the state’s new medical marijuana program and the entire initiative process where citizens can gather signatures to place issues on the ballot for voters to decide.
Prentiss, MSprentissheadlight.com

Parade at ECF is this Thursday

There will be a parade celebrating parade celebrating elders and facilities in Prentiss on May 13. The parade is being sponsored by The Way There!, LLC and will begin at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to line up by 3:30 p.m. at Williams Good Ole Days Buffet at 1265 Frontage...