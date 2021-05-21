newsbreak-logo
‘I Replaced My Post-Work Glass of Wine With This Delicioius CBD Juice, and I’m Not Looking Back’

By Zoe Weiner
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
One of the best things you can do for the sake of your sleep routine is ditch the evening glass of wine. Experts consistently report that, even though downing a few ounces of pinot noir after work may make you feel relaxed in the short term, once it’s metabolized, it can lead to disrupted sleep later on. For those of us who rely on a little vino to help us wind down at the end of the day, however, quitting the habit cold turkey is tough (I know this, because I’ve tried). One way to make it easier—and improve your sleep in the process—is to trade that bev for a CBD drink instead.

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

