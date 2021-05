W. Kamau Bell has been working to make racism (and other stuff) funny since long before his Emmy-winning United Shades Of America his the CNN airwaves back in 2016. The stand-up comic turned civic-minded reality host (he still does stand-up) appeared in person at Conan’s Largo temporary headquarters on Thursday to, once more, take his fact-based comic take on race in America on the road, telling host Conan O’Brien that, compared to flying all over the country filming the most recent United Shades season, driving in from Oakland wasn’t a big deal. (For anyone smart and fortunate enough to have stayed out of airports during the pandemic, Bell reported getting a serious I Am Legend vibe as he jetted off to talk to that week’s often downright-terrifying interviewees.)