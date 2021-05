New York City's new floating park, Little Island, officially opens to the public on Friday. The futuristic-looking park, set upon massive pylons in the Hudson River will open at 6am for those eager to get in their morning strolls on the new verdant oasis. (If you want to go between noon at 8pm, high-traffic times, you'll need to reserve a free entry on its website first). The new space is open until 1am daily, so there will be plenty of time to check it out, according to reps.