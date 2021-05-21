Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli allowed to travel to vacation in Mexico, judge rules

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(BOSTON) Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who are on release for their involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal, will be granted the opportunity to vacation in Mexico, according to NBC News.

Loughlin and Giannulli filed requests to the court early this month, asking to "travel to San Jose Cabo, Mexico, to spend time with [their] family" for a June trip. The couple added they have "acted in compliance during [their] time of supervised release."

Giannulli paid a $250,000 fine and is working to complete his community service, while Loughlin paid her $150,000 fine and met her community service provision, per their request. The couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California by falsely portraying their daughters as crew team members.

The scandal, which implicated other celebrities like Felicity Huffman, along with 50 other people, many of whom were charged and convicted for bribery, money laundering and faking court documents to get their children into college.

NBC News reports Loughlin was released from prison in December after two months and Giannulli was released in April after serving five months in prison. Both are serving 2 years of supervised release in California.