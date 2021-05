Statistically and stylistically, Max Duffy is the best punter in Kentucky history. Even though I was a career backup punter at the collegiate level, I’m not going to pretend to understand the mechanics and specific fundamentals regarding the position. Surprisingly, Duffy wasn’t selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. There has been no word from his camp regarding a potential free agency deal at the time this post was submitted to the KSR editorial staff. Most likely he’s weighing his options in order to land with a team with the most need in the third phase. However, he was drafted by the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.