Celebrity Fight Night Foundation Merges with Gateway for Cancer Research

By Frontdoors Media
frontdoorsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Fight Night Foundation is merging with Gateway for Cancer Research, a global sponsor of innovative, patient-centric, clinical cancer research. Celebrity Fight Night Foundation is an internationally recognized philanthropic organization that has generated more than $90 million in charitable funding throughout its 27-year history. The merger puts Gateway’s Chairman and Vice Chair, Richard J. Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, respectively, at the helm of the Phoenix-based Celebrity Fight Night organization, whose charity events support advances in health and well-being.

