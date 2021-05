Sam Robbins is back! He’s been the basis for a number of these features over the years, but the time has come for Sam to drop his official debut full-length record on the world. “Finally Feeling Young,” is the name of the record, which is a curiously titled release (which he’s asked about below) given the youthful vigor (and literal age of the songwriter). Robbins was gracious enough to run through some questions (from his perch down there in Nashville) in support of the release which hit all the major platforms on May 14.