The Rice County Fairgrounds is going to be a pretty busy place in the next few weeks. On top of the county fair scheduled to happen in July, in two weeks the fairgrounds will once again be awash with the scent of fair food staples like corndogs, cheese curds, pretzels, and fresh Mexican food. Coming up on the weekend of May 15-16 there will be 8 food trucks along with the Cannon Valley Farmers Market and the Spring Flea Market sale from Rice County's Historical Society taking place.