(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff is praising the work of alert bystanders who helped rescue a stranded boater Thursday afternoon. It all happened just before 1:00. The man was on Clearwater Lake and had been yelling for help. A group nearby launched a jet ski to go out and get the man from his boat. He said he was operating an eight-foot watercraft with a trolling motor but became stranded due to windy conditions.