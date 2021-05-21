newsbreak-logo
Bishop: Churches in Brooklyn and Queens to return to full capacity this weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBishop Nicholas DiMarzio, of the Diocese of Brooklyn, announced that all Catholic churches throughout Brooklyn and Queens are able to return to full capacity starting May 22. New York state relaxed many COVID-19 restrictions due to lower rates of infection and higher numbers of vaccinations. The changes made follow recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

