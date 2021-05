If you're a Starbucks regular, chances are you know all about its secret menu (and if you don't, well, now you do!). Social media baristas are always sharing their go-to drinks from it, like this fun Pink-A-Colada or this Samoas Frappuccino, and it doesn't stop there. Starbucks's secret menu has an endless list of drink concoctions with fun and creative beverages being added to it on the regular, but one of *the* most popular has to be the Oreo Frappuccino. It's essentially blended chocolate chips with caffeine, and wow, is it good. If you're all about the chocolate crunch and creamy filling that an Oreo has to offer, just imagine it in liquid form with a dash of caffeine and whipped cream on top — it's perfection!