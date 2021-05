In decades past, cars were equipped with very little, if any, safety equipment and features. You’d be hard-pressed to even find a vehicle with seatbelts fifty or so years ago. These days, safety is one of the top priorities for car manufacturers and consumers alike, which has led to major innovations in the safety features that come standard on most modern vehicles. Let’s take a look at the safety features in the 2021 Ford Explorer and why it earned an impressive safety award.