Letter: Thanks for giving local

I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to my community, the Cape Henlopen School District community, for enthusiastically supporting me throughout my school board re-election campaign and for coming out to vote May 11. The record number of voters at the polls inspires me to work even harder on behalf of our children, and I feel honored by the outpouring. You demonstrated that unity is what truly matters at times like this, and that our priority continues to be assuring every student feels safe without judgement and receives the absolute best education we can provide with the resources necessary to achieve their highest potential, regardless of race, ethnicity, lifestyle, socioeconomic status or educational needs.