Letter: Thanks for giving local
Kid Pan Alley would like to extend a special thank you to our friends in the Northern Piedmont community for your support and generosity during this year's Give Local Piedmont fundraising campaign. Thanks to you — along with our many donors from around the country and matching contributions from the Kid Pan Alley Board of Directors — we will be able to bring our songwriting programs to an additional 2,000 children in the coming school year.