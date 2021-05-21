newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Letter: Thanks for giving local

By editor@rappnews.com
Rappahannock News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLetters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Kid Pan Alley would like to extend a special thank you to our friends in the Northern Piedmont community for your support and generosity during this year's Give Local Piedmont fundraising campaign. Thanks to you — along with our many donors from around the country and matching contributions from the Kid Pan Alley Board of Directors — we will be able to bring our songwriting programs to an additional 2,000 children in the coming school year.

www.rappnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Charity#Community#Special Schools#Free Schools#Fundraising#Campaign Contributions#The Rapp News#Give Local Piedmont#Kid Pan Alley Sign#Donors#Kids#School Year#Opinion#Northern Piedmont#Country#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Charities
Related
Societyyoursun.com

LETTER: Thanks for making Habiscus Festival a success

To all those helping make the 16th Hibiscus Festival, held April 30, May 1 and 2, a resounding success; sponsors, vendors, volunteers, musicians, and of course attendees, a huge thank you! It could not have happened without you!. Already looking forward to next year. Get it on your calendar, April...
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A ‘thank you’ to a generous community that believes in the arts

Dear Editor and generous friends of Royal Palm Players:. In June of 2019 I began my two-year term as president of Royal Palm Players. My initial task was addressing the necessary replacement of all lighting and sound equipment in the Community Center Auditorium. With an initial grant from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club and partnering with The Friends organization, we raised the funds over the summer to have the equipment installed in the fall.
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Honoring a local teacher by giving back

(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, teachers and former students from the Rochester Alternative Learning Center held a planting event in honor of Liz Quackenbush. Liz had built a garden next to Channel One Regional Food Bank and everything grown is given back to the community. Quackenbush's brother told us in...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Thanks for supporting Literary Festival

The Newburyport Literary Festival recently celebrated its 16th year, its second using the Zoom format. This year, we had over 100 writers, poets, speakers and moderators participating in the festival. We began Friday evening and ran three tracks of concurrent programming all day Saturday and Sunday for a total of 45 events.
Ferndale, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Letter to editor | Thanks for successful Easter food drive

I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the young men and women from Westmont Hilltop High School and Jeff Papcun for a successful Easter food drive benefitting the St. Clement Food Pantry, which serves families in Westmont, Southmont, Upper Yoder and Ferndale. The event was organized by the...
Centralia, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Thank You for Passage of Centralia Schools Levy

On behalf of the Centralia School Board and the entire Centralia School District, thank you to our community for supporting our levy election. Your support will provide funds that benefit our students and our community. We owe special thanks to the organizations and individuals that committed considerable time and effort...
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Horticultural Society says thanks for support

A hearty thank-you to the very generous Newburyport community for making our plant sale and basket raffle on May 1 a huge success!. It was a windy day that started out rather nippy, but when the sun came out, it was glorious. Whether you purchased a plant, took a chance...
Advocacyvalleyjournal.net

Women’s Club gives thanks

Our hearts are full of gratitude to our community for supporting our rural community clubhouse and Safe House. Thank you for donating and attending our sale. Thank you to Donna Benson, Karen Wood, Karen Dellwo, Linda Galiardo, Gavin Manyheads and Anderson Broadcasting. Our community support is what keeps our clubhouse going. You are greatly appreciated.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Thanks to all who made prom possible for Summit students

Once again, our wonderful community came together to support our youths. During a year when so many things have either been canceled or postponed, a group of sponsors and volunteers came together to make possible a trio of masked and socially distanced celebrations for Summit and Snowy Peaks high school seniors and juniors: pre-prom, prom and after prom.
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: Thank church, other groups for adopting highways

As I was driving north out of Grangeville last weekend, Charlie Brown and the Great Pumpkin came to mind. The big, round, orange objects lining the highway were not pumpkins, but bags of trash that was collected from the roadside. I would like to thank the Trinity Lutheran Church members for making the entryway into town much more pleasing to the eye. I would also like to thank all of the other individuals and groups that have “adopted” a section of highway.
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Letter: Thank you from Fort Hill Performing Arts Center

The board and staff of Fort Hill Performing Arts Center wished to thank all its donors, large and small, who have so generously helped sustain this new community gem during the 14-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Little did we know when we celebrated our grand opening in January...
HealthBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Thankful for the man behind restorative sleep

There are many gifts in this world. Some come as sweets at Christmas, diamonds for a loved one and most valuable; as good deeds. I talked to Al BenSusan the other day and thanked him for his gift of restorative sleep that he has extended to me and our community for more than 40 years.
Buchanan County, MOnewspressnow.com

Local business gives back to community

Members of the Stroud & Associates Real Estate spent Thursday giving back to their community at the Bartlett Center. This volunteer effort is marked as Red Day by Keller Williams to encourage employees to give back to their community. "Red Day is where every Keller Williams office in the entire...
Religionwaxahachietx.com

Giving thanks in all circumstances

I like the story about the little kid digging through the pile of horse manure because “there must be a pony in there somewhere.”. 1st Thessalonians 5:16, 17 & 18 tell us to, “rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
ElectionsCape Gazette

Hanwell gives thanks to the Cape community

I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to my community, the Cape Henlopen School District community, for enthusiastically supporting me throughout my school board re-election campaign and for coming out to vote May 11. The record number of voters at the polls inspires me to work even harder on behalf of our children, and I feel honored by the outpouring. You demonstrated that unity is what truly matters at times like this, and that our priority continues to be assuring every student feels safe without judgement and receives the absolute best education we can provide with the resources necessary to achieve their highest potential, regardless of race, ethnicity, lifestyle, socioeconomic status or educational needs.
Essex, MADaily Item

Letter: Thanks for supporting Above the Influence

I’m writing to thank Essex Media Group for supporting the Above the Influence campaign that A Healthy Lynnfield ran this spring. The enthusiastic response we have received from the community for the successful campaign has been very gratifying. From your multiple articles on the campaign to the weekly profiles of community members who were honored as Champions for Youth, the coverage has been outstanding.